realme has officially begun teasing the highly anticipated launch of the realme 13 Series 5G in India, following the successful launch of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G last month. The company has hinted at a major focus on performance with the tagline “Speed has a new number,” indicating that the upcoming series will deliver impressive enhancements in speed and efficiency.

The teaser highlights the “Speed Trinity,” which includes the phone’s chipset, charging, and memory setting new speed standards. The mention of a “Faster than Turbo’s D7200 Chipset” suggests that the upcoming smartphones could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Interestingly, a recent Geekbench listing has revealed a realme device with the model number RMX5000, believed to be the realme 13+ 5G, powered by the Dimensity 7300 SoC. The chipset, although not a direct successor to the Dimensity 7200, promises a significant performance boost. The listing also indicated that the device would feature 6 GB of RAM and run on Android 14.

To remind you, the realme 12 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and with the new chipset, the realme 13 5G should offer a notable upgrade over its predecessor if the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is used. Additionally, it’s expected that the realme 13 Series 5G will sport a refreshed design in line with the aesthetic of the realme 13 Pro series.

The realme 13 Series 5G is expected to make its debut in India in late August. As the launch date approaches, more details are likely to emerge, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect from this exciting new lineup.

Know More About realme 13 Series 5G on realme.com/in (Teaser)