In celebration of the second anniversary of OPPO Members’ Mega Sale Day, OPPO India has announced a series of exclusive offers on its latest smartphones and accessories. The Independence Day special deals are now live and will run until 31st August, providing OPPO members with a unique opportunity to enjoy significant savings and rewards.

Exclusive Deals for OPPO Members

Starting today, both new and existing OPPO members can take advantage of incredible offers on popular models such as the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno12 5G, OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, and a variety of IoT products and accessories. These deals are available through the OPPO e-store and at offline retail stores across the country.

OPPO has also introduced a new “Livephoto” feature in its Reno12 Series, designed to capture short-moving images using the wide-angle, main camera, or telephoto lens. This innovative feature allows users to select different keyframes, apply creative effects, and edit their photos with ease. The AI Touch-ups’ advanced algorithms further enhance the experience by automatically optimizing lighting, colors, and other elements, making everyday moments truly memorable.

OPPO Offline Offers:

Up to 10% Cashback and No-Cost EMI : Enjoy up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and cashback from leading banks like SBI Cards, HDFC Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS, and Federal Bank.

: Enjoy up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and cashback from leading banks like SBI Cards, HDFC Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS, and Federal Bank. Exclusive Jio Benefits : New postpaid customers can avail benefits worth ₹2,250 on plans of ₹649 and above.

: New postpaid customers can avail benefits worth ₹2,250 on plans of ₹649 and above. Zero Down Payment Schemes: Zero down payment options from leading financiers on the latest OPPO products.

OPPO Online Offers via OPPO E-Store:

OPPO Exclusive Raffle : Win assured prizes, including OPPO Reno12, OPPO F27 Pro, OPPO F25 Pro+, and exclusive coupons and reward points.

: Win assured prizes, including OPPO Reno12, OPPO F27 Pro, OPPO F25 Pro+, and exclusive coupons and reward points. Up to 68% Discount : Savings on OPPO smartphones when bundled with Enco Buds 2.

: Savings on OPPO smartphones when bundled with Enco Buds 2. My OPPO Program Rewards : Activate your membership through the My OPPO app to earn assured rewards and 8.8X reward points on smartphone purchases.

: Activate your membership through the My OPPO app to earn assured rewards and 8.8X reward points on smartphone purchases. Member’s Discounts : Get exclusive discounts on accessories with prices starting at just ₹88.

: Get exclusive discounts on accessories with prices starting at just ₹88. Limited-Time Coupons : Avail a ₹88 off coupon on a minimum purchase of ₹899, and a ₹888 OFF coupon on a minimum purchase of ₹12,888.

: Avail a ₹88 off coupon on a minimum purchase of ₹899, and a ₹888 OFF coupon on a minimum purchase of ₹12,888. Points Redemption : Redeem up to 8.8% points on selected products.

: Redeem up to 8.8% points on selected products. Extra Exchange Bonus : Receive an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,888 and an additional ₹888 coupon for old users who purchased Reno8/8T or A18/A38/A78 from the OPPO store.

: Receive an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,888 and an additional ₹888 coupon for old users who purchased Reno8/8T or A18/A38/A78 from the OPPO store. Special Discounts for F/Reno/Find Series Owners: Get a ₹88 discount coupon on purchases of ₹899 and 888 points.

The limited-time offers will be available til 31st August 2024. Visit the OPPO e-store or your nearest retail outlet to make the most of these exclusive deals.

