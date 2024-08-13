In honor of India’s 78th Independence Day, OnePlus has announced a series of exciting offers on its flagship and Nord series smartphones. These deals are available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and major offline partners, making it the ideal time for OnePlus enthusiasts to upgrade their devices.

Exclusive Independence Day Offers on OnePlus Nord Series

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord 4 CE, both part of the affordable Nord series, are now available with special Independence Day discounts. The Nord 4, OnePlus’s first metal unibody 5G smartphone under the Nord series comes with a 7.99 mm sleek aluminum body along with a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and a versatile camera setup.

ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy an instant discount of ₹2,000 on the Nord 4 with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹3,000 on other Nord 4 variants. These offers are valid on both full payment and EMI options and are available until 31st August 2024. Additionally, customers can avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank transactions and with Amazon Pay on Amazon.in.

The Nord CE4, on the other hand, features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, an 80W SUPERVOOC charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, and more. ICICI and OneCard users can grab a ₹3,000 discount, with the same no-cost EMI options available. This offer is valid until 31st August 2024.

For budget buyers, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite also has exciting offers, ICICI and OneCard users can avail a ₹2,000 discount, with no-cost EMI options available for up to 12 months on Amazon Pay. This offer is valid until 31st August 2024.

Deals on OnePlus Flagship Devices

The OnePlus Open, the brand’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16 GB RAM, and a dual 2K 120Hz Fluid AMOLED ProXDR display. The camera system includes a 48 MP Sony LYTIA-T808 primary camera and a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens.

For a limited time, ICICI and OneCard users can get an instant discount of ₹20,000 on the OnePlus Open, available until 31st August 2024. The device also comes with a 12-month no-cost EMI option and an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000.

The OnePlus 12, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC offers unparalleled performance and power efficiency. With a temporary price discount of ₹5,000 valid until 15th August, and an additional ₹7,000 discount for ICICI and OneCard users. Customers can also enjoy up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000.

The OnePlus 12R comes with a temporary price discount of ₹1,000 on select variants, valid until 15th August and an additional ₹2,000 discount for ICICI and OneCard users from 15th to 31st August.

Additional Benefits and Easy Upgrades Program

OnePlus customers can also enjoy exclusive Jio benefits worth ₹2,250 on postpaid plans of ₹649 and above. The newly introduced OnePlus Easy Upgrades program allows customers to own the OnePlus 12 Series by paying only 65% of its price with a 24-month no-cost EMI. This program applies to OnePlus 12 Series and OnePlus Open customers, offering even more value through combined exchange offers, bank discounts, and special coupons.