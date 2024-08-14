OPPO India recently launched the OPPO K12x 5G, its latest addition to the K Series that highlights its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body and the segment’s first smartphone with Splash Touch technology. The OPPO K12x 5G uses a MIL-STD-810H certification and Panda Glass protection to withstand tough environments and harsh conditions along with an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating, and an ultra-slim 7.68 mm design. Other features include a 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 32 MP primary camera, a 5,100 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our OPPO K12x 5G review.

OPPO K12x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight

6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, Panda Glass protection, Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H certification), 7.68mm ultra slim design, IP54 dust and water-resistant, Splash Touch Technology, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades, and 3 years of Android Security updates

ColorOS 14 based on the Android 14 Operating System, 2 years of OS upgrades, and 3 years of Android Security updates CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A76 + 6x ARM Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1,072 MHz) Graphics Memory: 6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion

6 GB RAM OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4x, up to 8 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Main Cameras: AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash

AI Dual Cameras (32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 main + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B portrait), Dual View Video, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor

8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, AI Linkboost Technology, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS Battery & Charging: 5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,100 mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet

Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet Price: ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹15,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores

2nd August 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, and no-cost EMI up to 3 months

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the OPPO K12x 5G flaunts its rugged design, a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body with military-grade durability sporting a MIL-STD-810H certification. This ensures that it can withstand extreme conditions, including high heat, moisture, and shock resistance, making it a reliable choice for users in challenging environments.

The OPPO K12x 5G uses double-tempering with twice-reinforced Panda Glass used for better puncture resistance, high-strength matte finish Alloy frame, Shock-absorbing Foam, and Sponge Bionic cushioning which leaves appropriate gaps for each component to overcome drops and impacts.

Additionally, it is rated IP54 dust and water-resistant which means it’s dust and splash-proof to enhance its durability further. Among its major highlights is the segment-first Splash Touch technology allowing users to operate the touchscreen even with wet hands or when the screen is wet.

You get an ultra-slim 7.68 mm slim form factor on the phone weighing 186 grams and it’s available in two color options – Breeze Blue, and Midnight Violet. The front sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. The HD+ resolution could be a letdown for some users if they want to view content in Full HD or demand higher-resolution crisps on the phone.

The rear side comes with a dual setup with a ring LED just below and that looks clean, it has minimal camera bump as well. The bottom has USB Type-C, microphone, loudspeakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack while the top side has nothing. You get a power button on the right which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, volume controls, and a dual SIM tray on the left with support for microSD cards (SIM2 slot). The phone lacks stereo speakers even though it still has the Ultra Volume Mode with up to 300% volume boost.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OPPO K112x 5G brings a refreshed experience with its ColorOS 14, built on the latest Android 14 platform while the interface remains familiar to those who’ve used OPPO devices before. OPPO India says the phone will receive 2 Android OS updates and 3 years of Android security updates. It comes with an Android security patch of 5th May 2024.

The ColorOS 14 also offers extensive customization options, allowing you to personalize the interface to match your style. The new version also marks a significant leap forward compared to its predecessors (ColorOS 13, ColorOS 12, etc…) in overall performance and optimization.

The interface has been revamped for a more optimized user experience, with improved privacy and security features. The OPPO Reno12 5G, which launched last month introduces significant enhancements in the ColorOS 14, particularly in AI integration, making everyday tasks more efficient and intuitive.

Performance-wise, the OPPO K12x 5G is smooth and responsive, thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate and optimized CPU. Whether you’re scrolling through apps or multitasking, the experience has been good so far in our initial usage.

You get a bunch of apps pre-installed on the phone which may hinder the user experience, if not in use, you can remove them. Apps including Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Snapchat, Myntra, Agoda, LinkedIn, Spotify, and some games along with the folder Hot Apps and Hot Games which suggests more apps from the OPPO’s third-party App Market store.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core, 1,072 MHz) GPU, up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, and packs a 5,100 mAh battery with a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. A base model with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is available at ₹12,999 while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is available at ₹15,999, both can be grabbed with the ongoing offers.

The Dimensity 6300 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 8 cores with 2 ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The performance of the SoC is close to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The overall performance of the chip is fairly good for this price and serves well for this segment.

Gaming on the phone is notably good, you get an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 which is a dual-core clocked at 1,072 MHz and games run well. The GPU offers a good gaming experience, however, you may get faster GPUs if you slightly increase the budget if performance gaming is what you demand in the midrange segment.

In addition, OPPO’s Trinity Engine optimizes computing resources and system memory, promising smooth and lag-free operation for over four years. Other features include AI Linkboost technology, a Dual View Video feature, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 5G connectivity, and more.

Cameras

The rear side offers a circular camera design on the back highlighted by a prominent Cosmic Flashlight. The primary camera is a 32 MP f/1.8 GC32E2 sensor + 2 MP f/2.4 GC02M1B sensor while the selfie camera is an 8 MP f/2.05 GC08A8-WA1XA sensor. The camera records up to 1080p at 60 fps, Dual View Video meaning both cameras can be simultaneously used to record videos, suitable for vlogging and other video shoots.

The camera you see on the phone is also found on the front side of Reno 12 5G, the sensors are identical (GC32E2). We took some shots to show you how the camera performs, you can see the results shared below.

The overall camera package is decent and delivers good results for this price, however, you may find better camera phones in this range if you are looking for photography. The typical camera performance is suitable for daily usage, but not for enthusiasts. You won’t find OIS support and ultra-wide angle on the phone, rivals like moto g64 5G come with OIS while realme P1 5G and vivo T3x 5G come with 4K video support.

The camera features and modes include Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, and Text Scanner on the rear side and Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-Lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker on the front side.

OPPO K12x 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OPPO K12x 5G features an impressive charging speed of 45W far better in this segment where many are left with 33W charging. The phone packs a slightly larger 5,100 mAh battery compared to the conventional 5,000 mAh found on most smartphones in this segment. The battery life is expected to last up to 1.5 to 2 days depending on your usage patterns, and can be charged faster with its 45W fast charging which takes 30 minutes to charge up to 50%. The OPPO K12x 5G is ahead in terms of charging speed, better than many out there.

Verdict – OPPO K12x 5G Review

The OPPO K12x 5G seems to be a great option for users seeking a highly durable midrange smartphone with a decent package overall at competitive pricing. The OPPO K12x 5G is the only smartphone in this price range (under ₹15,000) to come with a military-grade durable design offering a solid design with its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body. The smartphone is also a good performer (Dimensity 6300) and offers 45W fast charging in this segment. Other noteworthy features we liked are its 7.68mm ultra-slim profile, Splash Touch tech, AI Linkboost, and ColorOS 14 perks.

A few things to notice are its 720p display and lack of stereo speakers even though it still has the Ultra Volume Mode with up to 300% volume boost. This could be a letdown for some of you if you want to view content in Full HD or demand higher-resolution crisps on the phone. But given the price, it can be overlooked if your priority is a strong design.

OPPO K12x 5G – Where To Buy

The OPPO K12x 5G starts at a price of ₹12,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone is available on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards and no-cost EMI up to 3 months.

Get OPPO K12x 5G on OPPO.com/in