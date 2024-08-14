Noise has announced the launch of its latest TWS earbuds – the Noise Buds N1 Pro in India at ₹1,499 featuring ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), up to 60 hours of total playback, 11mm drivers, Quad Mic with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), 40ms ultra-low latency, 10-minute charge, chrome and metallic design, IPX5 water-resistant rating, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro flaunts its chrome and metallic finish IPX5 design available in four options – Chrome Black, Chrome Green, Chrome Purple, and Chrome Beige colors. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm drivers with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with Quad Mic with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for noise isolation.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro comes with Instacharge technology providing up to 60 hours of total playtime and 200 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. Other features include 40ms ultra-low latency, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with wake and pair functionality, and HyperSync for quick pairing.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro is priced at ₹1,499 and will be exclusively available on Amazon.in by the end of the month, with availability on gonoise.com to follow.

Noise Buds N1 Pro – Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,499 (Launch Price)

₹1,499 (Launch Price) Availability: August 2024 exclusively on Amazon.in and gonoise.com

August 2024 exclusively on Amazon.in and gonoise.com Offers: Available at a special price of ₹1,499

Get Noise Buds N1 Pro on Amazon.in