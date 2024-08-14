Infinix India has introduced its latest INBook line-up of notebooks in India, – the Infinix INBook Y3 Max Series featuring up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-Series processors with up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM + 512GB SSD, 16-inch Full HD+ display, 1.78 kg slim metallic design, backlit keyboard, AG Glass touchpad, 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging support, and more. The company has already introduced the Infinix INBook Y4 Max notebooks in January.

The Infinix INBook Y3 Max is the company’s latest notebook under the INBook line-up featuring 12th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 U Series processors depending on the models. The processors include – 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U clocked up to 4.4 GHz for the base model, Core i5-1235U clocked up to 4.4 GHz for mid-variant, and Core i7-1255U clocked up to 4.7 GHz for top-tier model.

In addition to the 12th Gen Intel Core U Series processors, the CPU is paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, and an Integrated Intel UHD Graphics or Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor (depending on the models) with Ice Storm cooling technology. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and boasts a 70Wh battery with 65W Type-C fast charging delivering up to 10 hours of Full HD video playback.

The notebook features a slim 18mm aluminum alloy metallic chassis with a brushed metal finish weighing about 1.78 kg and comes in two color variants – Blue, and Silver colors. It sports a large 16-inch Full HD+ display (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 16:10 providing an 87% screen-to-body ratio, 83% sRGB color gamut, and a peak brightness of 300 nits.

The connectivity options include USB-A 3.0 and USB-C 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, v5.1, and an HDMI 1.4 port. The notebook also features a backlit keyboard, a 7.06-inch AG Glass touchpad, and a 1080p FHD+ video camera with Dual-star LED fill light and AI noise cancellation for calls.

Infinix INBook Y3 Max Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 16-inch Full HD+ display (1,920 x 1,200 Pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 87% Screen to Body ratio, 83% sRGB Color Gamut, 300 nits peak brightness, 18mm slim aluminum alloy metallic chassis, brushed metal finish, 1.78 kg weight

Microsoft Windows 11 Home CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core U-series processors (4.4 GHz Core i3-1215U, 4.4 GHz Core i5-1235U, 4.7 GHz Core i7-1255U – depending on the models)

Intel UHD Graphics OR Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR4X

256 GB OR 512 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Keyboard and Mouse: Backlit Keyboard with Num-pad, 7.05-inch AG Glass touchpad

Full HD+ 1080p camera with Dual-star LED fill lights Connectivity & Ports: 2x USB-A 3.0, 1x USB-C, 1x HDMI 1.4, microSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1

AI noise cancellation for calls, 2x speakers (2W) Others: Ice Storm Cooling technology, Infinix PC connection for file sharing

70Wh Battery with 65W Type-C Fast Charging, up to 10 hours of video playback Dimensions: 357.3 mm x 248.8 mm x 17.95 mm

1.78 kg Warranty: 1-year warranty

The price for the Infinix INBook Y3 Max notebook starts at ₹29,990 as a special launch price for its 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD model. It is also available in other variants with Core i5-1235U/Core i7-1255U processors and up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD variant. The notebooks will be available on Flipkart.com starting from 21st August 2024.

