After several teasers, realme has launched its anticipated smartphones under the realme 13 Pro Series 5G. The series consists of two smartphones, the realme 13 Pro 5G and the realme 13 Pro+ 5G. The realme 13 Pro 5G is the tone-down variant of its elder sibling highlighting the powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, 45W fast charging, and AI features. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the realme Watch S2 smartwatch and realme Buds T310 wireless earbuds.

The realme 13 Pro 5G and the realme 13 Pro+ 5G, are both equipped with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with Adreno 710 Graphics and come with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Plus, it has the largest 9-layer cooling system 4,500mm² tempered VC + 9,953mm² graphite for maximum heat dissipation, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Both smartphones come with the ‘NEXT AI’ enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Ultra Clarity which enhances the resolution and increases the clarity of blurry images, AI Smart Removal, AI Group Photo Enhance, and AI Audio Zoom. The Next AI was also seen on the realme GT 6 Series 5G. In addition, the cameras, backed with AI, also come with a Pro-XDR feature which analyzes the image content transmitted by the camera, optimizing photo effects for a complete range of brightness and dynamic range.

Cameras on the realme 13 Pro 5G include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle secondary camera while the front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie shooter for selfie needs.

The smartphone has a Monet-inspired matte finish glass back design with IP65 dust and water-resistant rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front. It has a unique aesthetic inspired by the works of the famous impressionist painter Claude Monet. The artistic design is a result of Realme’s collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), and is influenced by Monet’s iconic “Haystacks” and “Water Lilies” series. The smartphone comes in three color variants – Monet Gold, Emerald Green, and Monet Purple options. The Emerald Green comes in a Vegan Leather option.

The front includes a 3D curved AMOLED screen sized 6.7-inch with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The realme 13 Pro 5G runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 out of the box with support for 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates. Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity.

The realme 13 Pro 5G is priced at ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹31,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 6th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Early bird sale starts today i.e. 30th July 2024 from 6 PM to 12 AM while the pre-booking starts tomorrow i.e. 31st July 2024.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 off with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI Cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, and a 30-day free replacement guarantee for devices activated before 12th August 2024.

