The realme Watch S2 smartwatch debuts alongside the realme 13 Pro Series 5G and the realme Buds T310 wireless earbuds. The realme Watch S2 is the direct successor to the realme Watch S which was launched in 2020. Highlights and features include a large 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, IP68 dust and water resistant design with metallic chassis, Always-On Display feature, ChatGPT powered AI Voice Assistant, Bluetooth Calling, dedicated storage for Music Player, 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, and is backed with AI features.

The realme Watch S2 uses a round face sized at 1.43-inch in a stainless steel textured body and an exquisite glass cover. It has 600 nits bright AMOLED screen with Always-On Display and supports over 150 cloud watch faces. It is powered by advance voice recognition, information processing, and ChatGPT 3.5 AI for a hands-free user experience. The Smart Watch Face Engine generates personalized watch faces using AI text-to-image technology, providing a unique and customizable user experience.

The realme Watch S2 is equipped with a range of health monitoring features including 24 x 7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, 24-hour sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and daily activity tracking. With over 110 sports modes and automatic activity recognition, it caters to fitness enthusiasts and casual users alike.

The smartwatch offers a clear user interface with smooth animations, Bluetooth Calling with microphone and speaker, 4 GB of storage for music playback, emoji message alerts, music controls, event reminders, and a remote camera shutter, all supported by the realme Link app.

For battery, the Watch S2 packs a 380 mAb battery that lasts up to 20 days on a single charge and over 14 days in standard mode. The realme Watch S2 is available in three color models – Midnight Black, Ocean Silver, and Metallic Grey colors. It comes in two strap options i.e. Bamboo-joint steel, and Silicone wristband.

The realme Watch S2 is priced at ₹4,999 for the Midnight Black and Ocean Silver color models and ₹5,299 for the Metallic Grey color model and will be available from 5th August 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and nearby stores. Offers include up to ₹500 cash benefits.

realme Watch S2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹4,999 (Ocean Silver, Midnight Black), ₹5,299 (Metallic Grey)

₹4,999 (Ocean Silver, Midnight Black), ₹5,299 (Metallic Grey) Availability: 5th August 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and nearby stores

5th August 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and nearby stores Offers: Up to ₹500 cash benefits

