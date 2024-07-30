Alongside the realme 13 Pro Series 5G smartphones and the realme Watch S2 smartwatch, realme India also launched the realme Buds T310 TWS earbuds in India at ₹2,499 featuring 46dB Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), up to 40 hours of music playback, 12.4 mm dynamic bass drivers, IP55 water resistant design, Spatial Audio, dynamic sound effects, dual device connection, 45ms ultra-low latency, and more.

The realme Buds T310 is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, up to 46 dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation with three mics on each earbud for clear voice communication. It provides adjustable three-level noise reduction and AI Deep Call Noise reduction. Other audio features include 360° Spatial Audio and dynamic sound effects an enhanced audio experience.

The earbuds are encased in a sleek glossy finished case design available in Monet Purple, Vibrant Black, and Agile White color options. It comes with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance. It uses dual device connection over Bluetooth 5.4 and offers 45ms ultra-low latency for gaming.

The realme Buds T310 delivers up to 40 hours of total playback without ANC (26 hours with ANC) time on a single charge with up to 9 hours of standalone playback without ANC (6 hours with ANC) and 5 hours of calling for each bud (4.5 hours with ANC). It comes with a 10-minute flash charge providing up to 5 hours of listening time.

The realme Buds T310 is priced at ₹2,499 and will be available from 5th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, realme Store App, and select stores. As part of the launch offer, customers can receive a cashback of ₹300 making an effective price of ₹2,199.

realme Buds T310 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,499

₹2,499 Availability: 5th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, realme Store App, and select stores

5th August 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, realme Store App, and select stores Offers: ₹300 cashback coupon (₹2,199 effective price)

