Qualcomm has announced the 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G Mobile Platform for the entry-level 5G market. The latest chip is a more cost-effective variant of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which was introduced last year.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is built on the same advanced 4nm processing node as its predecessor, ensuring efficient performance and power consumption. It features the Qualcomm Kryo CPU, capable of peak speeds up to 2 GHz. While the platform supports 90 fps FHD+ displays compared to the 120 Hz support in the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, it maintains the same dual 12-bit ISP and robust camera capabilities.

For connectivity, the platform includes a powerful modem supporting Gigabit 5G and exclusive 5G standalone (SA) support, alongside dual-frequency GNSS (L1 + L5), including NAVIC, for precise location services.

Commenting on the new SoC, Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds. Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with reliability, offering strong performance with all-day battery life, integrated AI, and widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences.”

Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said, “We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users in select regions. Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Specifications & Features

CPU: Octa-core processor (2 x Kryo Prime CPUs based on ARM Cortex-A78 clocked up to 2 GHz + 6 x Kryo Efficiency CPUs based on ARM Cortex-A55 clocked up to 1.8 GHz, Samsung 4nm 4LPX manufacturing process

Qualcomm Adreno GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1 Modem: Built-in Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System with download speeds up to 1 Gbps

FHD+/HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate Camera Support: Up to 16 MP + 16 MP dual camera with 30 FPS Zero Shutter Lag, up to 32 MP single camera with 30 FPS Zero Shutter Lag, up to 108 MP photo capture, dual 12-bit ISPs, 1080p video capture at 60 FPS, and 720p slow-mo video capture at 120 FPS

LPDDR4X memory up to 2,133 MHz Storage: UFS 3.1 storage, 2-Lane

Sub-6 GHz, standalone (SA), FDD, TDD Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, Sub-6 GHz: 100 MHz bandwidth, 2 x 2 MIMO Audio: Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codec with best-in-class Total Harmonic Distortion and low signal-to-noise ratio

USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C, Integrated Wi-Fi 5 mobile connectivity chipset, Bluetooth 5.1, WPA3 Security, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS, Dual Frequency GNSS (L1/L5) Charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is slated to begin by the end of 2024 marking a significant step forward in making high-speed 5G connectivity affordable for a broader audience powering devices under $100 in the US (~₹8,370 in India) and will initially be adopted by Xiaomi for markets like India to make 5G more accessible.

