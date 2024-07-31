Alongside the realme 13 Pro Series 5G and the realme Buds T310, the realme Watch S2 smartwatch debuts which is the direct successor to the realme Watch S launched in 2020. It’s been a long since realme launched its 2nd Gen S series smartwatch. The Watch S2 features a larger 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, IP68 dust and water resistant design with metallic chassis, ChatGPT powered AI Voice Assistant, Always-On Display feature, Bluetooth Calling, and dedicated storage for Music Player, in addition to the compressive health monitoring features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, 24-hour sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and daily activity tracking along with some AI features which the smartwatch is backed with. Here’s more about the smartwatch in our realme Watch S2 review.

realme Watch S2 Specifications & Features

Display: 1.43-inch (3.63 cm) AMOLED touch display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 326 ppi, 72% screen-to-body ratio, Always-On Display, up to 600 nits brightness (typ)

Software : Proprietary OS, realme Link app

Protection: IP68 rated – dust and water-resistant up to 5ATM

Memory: 4 GB built-in storage

Built-in mic and loudspeaker for Bluetooth Calling and Music Player Features: ChatGPT 3.5 AI Advance Voice Recognition, Smart Watch Face Engine with AI text-to-image technology, 150+ cloud watch faces, 110+ sports modes, Bluetooth Calling, Music Player with built-in storage (4 GB), Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, pressure monitoring, 24-hour sleep monitoring, 24-hour activity monitoring, sedentary reminder, drinking water reminder, female health (female menstrual period recording and prediction, physical energy management), running courses and stretching guidelines, emoji message alerts, music controls, event reminders, remote camera shutter, steps, distance, calories, find my watch, and more

Battery & Charging: 380 mAh, up to 20 days, 14 days in standard mode, 38 days standby, USB Magnetic charger

Colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Silver, and Metallic Grey

Straps: Bamboo-joint steel, Silicone, 22 mm removable wrist strap (150 mm to 230 mm adjustable)

Weight: 41 grams (without strap)

Design, Display, & Build

The realme Watch S2 looks similar to its predecessor i.e. the realme Watch S, however, using a larger and better display i.e. 46.5 mm. It uses a round face sized at 1.43 inches (3.63 cm) in a stainless steel textured body (46.5mm) and an exquisite glass cover. The display is AMOLED (versus the LCD counterpart in the predecessor) with 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 326 ppi, and 72% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an Always-On Display feature and supports up to 600 nits of typical brightness with automatic brightness adjustment.

The design is extremely light in weight about 11 mm in thickness and 41 grams without wrist straps which are either steel or silicone made. It is available in two 22mm removable wrist strap options i.e. Bamboo-joint steel, and Silicone wristband, and three color models – Midnight Black, Ocean Silver, and Metallic Grey. The overall design of the smartwatch is solid due to the metallic build and it looks appealing as well.

You will find two buttons on the right side, one is the Home/Menu button and one is for the Sports mode and is IP68 rated i.e. dust and water-resistant up to 5ATM. We took the watch and immersed it completely in the water to test its water-proof rating, it worked out well without any issues.

Just below the buttons on the right you have the microphone while the left side has the loudspeaker for Bluetooth calling. The back has two charging pins, a couple of sensors for heart rate, and oxygen measuring. The charging dock is magnetic and can be plugged into a USB charger or any USB port that allows charging.

Features & User Interface

The realme Watch S2 offers a clear user interface with smooth animations and it’s easy to interact with. The smartwatch supports over 150 cloud watch faces that you can choose from the realme Link app. You can long-press the watch face to change the watch dial quickly and there’s an animated realmeow signature watch face at the last. It also supports photo album watch faces, it’s more of a wallpaper of your smartwatch.

Pressing the Home/Apps button will take you to the homescreen as well as lets you access the apps/features on the watch. Swiping from the edges will give you access to a bunch of functions on the watch including activities, workout modes, Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, weather, music player, and more.

The tracking works pretty well in our usage and syncs quickly to the realme Link app. It comes with a range of health monitoring features including heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, 24-hour sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and daily activity tracking. With over 110 sports modes and automatic activity recognition, it caters to fitness enthusiasts and casual users alike on a budget (under ₹5,000).

The compressive health features include heart rate monitoring, Blood oxygen measuring, pressure monitoring, 24-hour sleep monitoring, 24-hour activity monitoring, sedentary reminder, drinking water reminder, female health (female menstrual period recording and prediction, physical energy management), running courses and stretching guidelines, and more.

The Bluetooth calling functionality, which was missing on its predecessor, helps you to directly use the smartwatch’s built-in speaker and microphone to make voice calls. This handy feature is certainly the best and most useful feature on a smartwatch. You don’t need to pull the phone out of your pocket, just answer directly from the watch. In addition, you get a dedicated 4 GB of storage for music playback so you can listen to songs directly from the watch’s loudspeakers.

The watch is also backed with AI features, the Smart Watch Face Engine generates personalized watch faces using AI text-to-image technology, providing a unique and customizable user experience. It is powered by advance voice recognition, information processing, and ChatGPT 3.5 AI for a hands-free user experience. Other features include emoji message alerts, music controls, event reminders, and a remote camera shutter, all supported by the realme Link app.

Battery Runtime & Charging

For battery, the realme Watch S2 equips a 380 mAh battery that lasts up to 20 days on a single charge and over 14 days in standard mode. With Always-On Display activated with AOD watch faces open, you get up to 5 days of battery life while the watch can last up to 38 hours on standby with Bluetooth connection, basic algorithms running, and all other functions unused.

Verdict – realme Watch S2 Review

The realme Watch S2 looks premium and feels light in weight, it’s well-built and durable, and the UI is user-friendly and easy to interact. It offers a large AMOELD display with AOD, useful ChatGPT AI features, a bunch of Smart Watch Faces, Bluetooth calling with music playback, and a comprehensive health package that fits all your needs on a budget. The smartwatch watch delivers a long 14-day battery life on standard mode and that’s all you would want. Notably, the smartwatch offers a reliable package for this price (₹4,999) and is a convincing option for users in the midrange category. Go for it.

realme Watch S2 – Where To Buy

The realme Watch S2 is priced at ₹4,999 for the Midnight Black and Ocean Silver color models and ₹5,299 for the Metallic Grey color model and will be available from 5th August 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and nearby stores. Offers include up to ₹500 cash benefits.

