Noise has expanded its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup with its Noise Buds VS102 Elite in India priced at ₹899 as a part of the introductory offer. The new Noise Buds VS102 Elite features up to long 50 hours of music playback, 11mm drivers, IPX5-rated chrome and matte finish design, 10-minute quick charging, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and more.

The Noise Buds VS102 Elite flaunts its chrome and matte finish exterior with an IPX5 water-resistant rating and comes in three color options – Black, Beige, Green, and Purple.

The major highlight of the earbuds is its long-lasting battery life delivering up to 50 hours of total music playback combined with buds + case. In addition, it also supports 10-minute Instacharge technology that offers 120 minutes of playback time. It is equipped with 11mm drivers with quad mics with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to reduce background noise.

Other features of the Noise Buds VS102 Elite are Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, low latency of up to 50ms, and support for Siri and Google Assistant voice commands.

The Noise Buds VS102 Elite is priced at a special launch price of ₹899 for a limited period while the regular price is ₹1,299. The earbuds are available for purchase on gonoise.com and Flipkart.com.

Noise Buds VS102 Elite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹899 (Launch Price), ₹1,299 (Regular Price)

₹899 (Launch Price), ₹1,299 (Regular Price) Availability: GoNoise.com and Flipkart.com

GoNoise.com and Flipkart.com Offers: Available at a special launch price of ₹899

