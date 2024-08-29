Alongside the realme 13+ 5G, realme India also launched the realme 13 5G which is the tone-down variant in the lineup highlighting the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with up to 18 GB RAM in total, 45W super fast charging, 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 7.79mm slim IP64 design, and more.

The realme 13 5G sports a 7.79mm slim design with an IP65 dust and water-resistant rating available in Speed Green, and Dark Purple color variants. The front side has a 6.72 IPS display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.

It is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics and offers up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W ultra-fast charging. The realme 13 5G runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 out of the box with support for 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates.

Cameras on the realme 13 5G include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.75 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS sensor plus a 2 MP f/2.4 portrait camera while the front side has a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie shooter for selfie needs. Other features include GT Mode, RAM expansion technology up to +10 GB RAM, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res Audio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity.

realme 13 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and splash resistant, 7.79 mm slim, 190 grams weight

The realme 13 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 6th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. Pre-booking is available starting today i.e. 29th August 2024. The launch offers include ₹1,000 cashback benefits, pre-booking offers of up to ₹3,000 offers including additional free screen damage protection for 6 months, and realme Wireless 3 neo worth ₹1,299.

