At its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio introduced JioTV OS, its proprietary operating system, along with exciting updates to JioTV+ and the launch of JioHome for a connected living experience. The announcement is made alongside the JioPhoneCall AI for call recording, transcription, and translation.

JioTV OS is the latest innovation from Reliance Jio, designed specifically for the Jio Set-Top Box. The operating system promises a faster, smoother, and more personalized viewing experience, bringing together apps, live TV, and on-demand shows into a single, easy-to-navigate platform. The system supports Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring a cutting-edge home entertainment experience.

The Hello Jio voice assistant has received a significant upgrade, now powered by advanced Generative AI technologies. This enhancement allows users to search for content across various apps with simple voice commands such as “Hello Jio, find action movies” or “Open Netflix”. In addition to content search, Hello Jio can now control the Jio Set-Top Box with voice commands like adjusting the volume, offering a hands-free entertainment experience.

Reliance Jio also introduced JioHome, an IoT solution fully integrated with JioTV OS. Designed to make homes more intelligent and responsive, JioHome supports Matter-compliant devices, ensuring seamless interaction between all smart devices. The JioHome app acts as a personal control center, allowing users to manage their smart home devices with just a few taps. Additional features include malware detection and guest Wi-Fi management, keeping the home network secure.

JioTV+, which already offers a comprehensive entertainment platform with over 860 live TV channels, on-demand shows, and popular apps like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, is getting a host of new interactive features. One of the most anticipated is the Play-Pause feature, which allows users to pause live TV and resume at their convenience. Additionally, during live events like cricket matches or the Olympics, users will be able to check stats, buy tickets, or switch camera angles – all without leaving the app.

The new social features of JioTV+ will enable users to share what they’re watching with friends, join live watch parties, or discuss their favorite shows in real-time, making the viewing experience more interactive and communal.