realme India has introduced its latest addition to its NARZO Series – realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G which highlights its impressive performance, powered by the segment’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC. The NARZO 70 Turbo 5G stands out for its fast SoC performance in the segment with as much as 26 GB of total RAM and smooth 90 fps gaming. In addition, notable features include an ultra-slim 7.6mm IP65-rated design, 120 Hz OLED bright display, 45W fast charging, a reliable 50 MP camera, realme UI 5.0 interface with AI features, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G review.

realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits HBM brightness, IP65 dust and splash resistant, AG DT Star 2 Glass protection, Motorsport-Inspired design, 7.6 mm slim, 185 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G brings an ultra-slim and Motorsport-inspired stylish design featuring an ultra-slim 7.6mm form factor with IP65 dust and water resistance. The back uses a sleek matte finish, the side frames feel solid, and the overall build quality is strong and reliable.

We got the Turbo Yellow color variant as you can see which has Grey color stripes on the edges and Yellow color between while the smartphone also comes in two more color options – Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. On the front, the 6.67-inch OLED display is another major highlight after its performance, boasting 1,200 nits brightness (HBM) and a 120 Hz refresh rate covered with scratch-resistant AG DT Star 2 Glass.

With its OLED panel and Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), the screen delivers sharp visuals and good brightness, making it one of the best displays in this range. The Matrix camera module on the back houses a 50 MP f/1.8 AI camera + a 2 MP Portrait camera and an LED flash. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for seamless unlocking and RainWater Smart Touch technology that helps you interact with wet fingers.

You will find the power button and volume controls on the right, while the left side remains clean. The bottom houses a USB Type-C port, dual 5G SIM tray, stereo loudspeakers, and a microphone. On the top, there’s a second microphone, another loudspeaker for stereo sound, and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G comes pre-installed with Android 14 and realme UI 5.0 interface, offering an enhanced and customizable user experience. realme India promises 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, with the latest Android security patch dated 5th August 2024.

The realme UI 5.0 adds several features and customization options on top of Android’s native capabilities, allowing users to personalize their interface according to their preferences. The realme UI 5.0 is seamlessly integrated with AI features for a better user experience. The new version introduces a more optimized and smoother experience, improving privacy, security, and overall usability.

The 120 Hz display refresh rate, combined with the optimized CPU and GPU, delivers smooth, lag-free performance for everyday use and multitasking. For gamers, the realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G comes with TÜV SÜD lag-free mobile gaming certificate, support for 90 fps smooth frame rates in popular games, and a GT Mode for enhanced gaming experience.

The NARZO 70 Turbo 5G also comes loaded with unnecessary apps with pre-installed ones including Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Netflix, LinkedIn, Myntra, ReelShort, Spotify, Instagram, Agoda, along with games like Block Blast!, Tile Match, Connect Ball, Bubble Pop!, and more with a usual mix suite of realme and Google apps. You can just remove them as needed. You will be asked to install more apps while setting up the smartphone for the first time in addition to the two folders – Hot Apps, and Hot Games which eventually download more apps from a third-party store when you tap and interact with them.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G packs a punch under the hood, equipped with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. With up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, the device is designed to deliver fast, efficient performance. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

For gamers, the realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G shines with its TÜV SÜD lag-free gaming certification, offering 90 fps smooth frame rates in major gaming titles like BGMI, Free Fire, MLBB, and COD. The GT Mode further enhances gaming performance, and the 6,050mm² Stainless Steel VC cooling system effectively manages heat dissipation, keeping the device cool even during extended gaming sessions.

The Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC brings a boost over its regular variant, with better clock speeds and energy efficiency, making the realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G one of the best performers in its segment. With an AnTuTu score surpassing 750,000 points, the smartphone delivers a seamless gaming experience without lag or frame drops in its class.

Additionally, the realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G offers up to 26 GB total RAM with extended RAM support, making multitasking smooth and effortless. It comes in three variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and the top-tier 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, giving users ample options to choose from based on their needs.

Cameras

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G offers a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50 MP AI camera and a 2 MP portrait camera. For selfie lovers, a 16 MP f/2.45 front shooter is available on the front. We didn’t see the Sony LYT-600 sensor, seen in other realme models like the realme 13+ 5G, and no wide-angle camera, but overall either.

You get 4K video recording at 30 fps and 720p slow motion at 240 fps. The camera performs reliably across various lighting and shooting conditions delivering sharp, detailed images with enhanced stability as far as this segment is concerned.

The NARZO 70 Turbo 5G also offers a wide array of camera modes for both the front and rear cameras, including Photo Mode, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, and more. Overall, the camera package is very good for its class, promising a reliable photography experience. Take a look at the camera shots we have shared below.

realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supporting a 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Using the 45W charger, you can expect the battery to be charged from 0% to 50% in less than 30 minutes and fully 100% in about an hour or so. The 5,000 mAh battery ensures a great battery life combined with the realme UI 5.0 and Dimensity 7300-Energy optimizations, expect up to 1.5 to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

Verdict – realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G Review

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G is a strong contender in the midrange market catering to high-performance users with a budget between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G shows great potential, particularly with its Dimensity 7300-Energy, which makes it an excellent choice for gamers and performance users alike. The 120 Hz OLED is another standout feature delivering vibrant visuals and seamless scrolling. Other notable features such as 45W fast charging, 50 MP camera, AI capabilities, and perks from the realme UI 5.0 interface make the smartphone an all-rounder in the segment. The NARZO 70 Turbo 5G offers great value for money and is highly recommended. The price starts at ₹14,999 with exciting launch offers.

realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G – Where To Buy

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹20,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 16th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹2,000 coupon discount, realme Buds Air5 at ₹1,999, and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo worth ₹999 on buying realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G.

