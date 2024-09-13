HONOR is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the HONOR 200 Lite, in India on 19th September. The upcoming smartphone is expected to bring users an enhanced photography and display experience, new features, and performance upgrades, catering to the budget-conscious segment while offering premium design and capabilities. Highlights and features of the HONOR 200 Lite include an AMOLED display with high 3,240 Hz PWM Dimming, 108 MP rear and 50 MP front cameras, AI-powered MagicOS 8.0, and more.

The HONOR 200 Lite is designed to be ultra-slim, measuring 6.78 mm in thickness, and ultra-light weighing 166g. It comes with SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification, making it durable and a reliable option for those concerned about accidental drops. The phone will be available in three color variants – Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black.

will include a versatile camera setup offering a 108 MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture, paired with a wide and depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The company promises versatile photography modes, including the ability to capture environmental, atmospheric, and close-up portraits with 1x, 2x, and 3x zoom options.

There will be a 50 MP on the front side which comes with AI-powered wide-angle functionality that automatically adjusts to a 90° FOV (Field of View), making it perfect for group selfies. The selfie camera also includes a selfie light for enhanced lighting in low-light conditions.

The HONOR 200 Lite will be sold on Amazon.in, explorehonor.com, and select retail stores post-launch. Pricing and additional details will be revealed during the official launch event next week.