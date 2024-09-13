Infinix has officially confirmed the launch of the Infinix Zero 40 5G in India on 18th September, following its recent global debut. The new addition to the Zero series comes packed with impressive features, catering to tech enthusiasts and content creators alike.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will be the first in its segment to feature 4K at 60 fps video recording capabilities on both the front and rear cameras. The cameras also feature adaptive anti-shake technology for smooth and stable video capture. Highlights of its camera include a 108 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle 120° FOV camera, and a 50 MP front camera with a wide-angle group photo mode.

Infinix is also introducing a suite of AI-powered features including AI Eraser, AI Wallpaper, AI Cut-Out Sticker, AI Translate, and AI Text Generator, enhancing the user experience. For vloggers, the AI Vlog feature aims to streamline the process of creating high-quality content with just a single click.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will come in a 7.9mm slim design and will be available in a Violet Garden color, recognized as one of the top trending colors of 2025 by WGSN. The front side will sport a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Other features include 45W fast charging, JBL sound tuning, NFC, and an IR remote control.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com post-launch. Pricing details and additional information will be revealed during the official launch event next week.