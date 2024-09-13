Alongside the realme P2 Pro 5G, realme India also launched its latest tablet – realme Pad 2 Lite which is a tone-down variant of its sibling realme Pad 2 launched last year. The realme Pad 2 Lite highlights its 10-95-inch 90 Hz 2K Eye Comfort display, quad stereo speakers, 8,300 mAh battery, 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 15W fast charging, and more.

The realme Pad 2 Lite sports a large 10.95-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and comes with quad stereo speakers. The realme Pad 2 Lite comes in Space Grey and Nebula Purple color options. Cameras include an 8 MP on the rear side and 5 MP on the front. Under the hood is a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and an 8,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 for Pad.

Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest innovations, the realme P2 Pro 5G and realme Pad 2 Lite. These new additions to our smartphone and AIOT portfolio are designed to deliver a seamless and immersive digital experience. The realme Pad 2 Lite, with its stunning display, powerful chipset, and mega battery, is designed to offer an unparalleled tablet experience. We believe these devices will truly empower our users in their digital journey.”

realme Pad 2 Lite Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 10.95-inch IPS Display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

Software: realme UI 5.0 for Pad, Android 14

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2

Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Main Camera: Single 8 MP

Selfie Camera: 5 MP

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, quad stereo speakers

Cellular: N/A

Battery & Charging: 8,300 mAh, 15W fast charging

Colors: Space Grey, Nebula Purple

The realme Pad 2 Lite is priced at ₹14,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The tablet will be available soon on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels, said the company.

realme Pad 2 Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

Availability: realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels

Offers: TBD

