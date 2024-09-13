realme India launched its latest smartphone today under the P Series – realme P2 Pro 5G priced at ₹19,999 combined with launch offers. The realme P2 Pro 5G is touted as the fastest all-rounder in its class with the segment’s first smartphone to feature 80W fast charging, 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, and the largest VC Cooling System, while also highlighting the segment’s fastest performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, fastest AMOLED display, the fastest gaming experience with GT Mode, and backed with AI features.

The realme P2 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 2,000 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Under the hood is a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with Adreno 710 GPU and offers up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. In addition, it uses a 4,500mm² Stainless Steel VC cooling system for heat dissipation and GT Mode for high-performance gaming. It also comes with a 5,200 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It can be charged up to 50% in 19 minutes and 100% in 49 minutes as per realme India. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts its BioVision Design with Crystal Deco and Bionic Texture available in Parrot Green, and Eagle Grey color options. It comes in 8.21 mm thickness, 180 grams weight, ultra-narrow bezels, realme ArmorShell Protection for durability and drop protection, and an IP65 dust and water-resistant rating.

Cameras include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 1/2-inch sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera while the front comes with a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie shooter with Sony sensor. Other features include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and 5G connectivity.

The realme P2 Pro 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹24,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹27,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 17th September 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM on realme.com/in, and Flipkart.com as an early bird sale. The launch offers include ₹2,000 coupon discount, and ₹1,000 bank discount (12 GB + 256 GB & 12 GB + 512 GB models).

