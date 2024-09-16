Former OnePlus executive Jim Zhang has introduced DeperAI, a new technology brand, with its first product lineup launch – the Superpower 65W and Superpower 65W PRO adapters. These made-in-India universal wall adapters are the first in the country to support UFCS Fusion Fast Charging, providing a 65W capacity for fast and efficient charging.

Key Features of DeperAI Adapters

Dual USB Type-C and single USB Type-A ports

Supports varying input voltage (100 – 240V) and frequency (50/60 Hz), making them ideal for international use

Designed in the USA and manufactured in Noida, UP, India

10 layers of safety protection for reliable and secure charging

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Starting at just ₹1,499, the Superpower 65W adapter includes a single USB Type-C port and delivers output options from 5V/3A to 20V/3.25A rapid smartphone charging. The Superpower 65W is available in Sleek White and Bold Dark Blue color options.

The Superpower 65W PRO, which is priced at ₹1,999, is designed to charge multiple devices simultaneously with dual USB Type-C and single USB Type-A ports. It offers combinations like 45W + 20W and 45W + 18W and available in Vibrant Dark Blue and Eye-catching Yellow color options.

Both, Superpower 65W and Superpower 65W PRO adapters will be available starting from 15th September on Amazon.in and DeperAI.com.

Commenting on the launch, Jim Zhang, Founder, DeperAI stated, “Launching DeperAI in India is our way of blending innovation with technology that truly resonates with Gen Z and millennials. Our brand, as captured in our vibrant logo, stands for energy, optimism, and value – qualities we believe are key to making a meaningful connection with our users. We’ve designed products that are not just functional but a reflection of precision and creativity. The new Superpower Universal Adapters are built to keep pace with the fast-moving lifestyles of today’s youth. It’s all about delivering performance without compromise and making sure is always ready for what’s next.”

Know More About DeperAI Adapters