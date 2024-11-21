In a significant move to accelerate the deployment of next-generation 5G connectivity, Nokia and Bharti Airtel have announced a multi-billion dollar, multi-year agreement aimed at expanding Airtel’s 4G network and rolling out 5G infrastructure across key locations in India. This follows Nokia securing major 4G and 5G equipment deal with Vodafone-Idea.

This collaboration marks another milestone in the over two-decade partnership between the telecom giant and the global network solutions provider, as they work together to shape India’s digital future. Nokia has already won a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to supply advanced 4G and 5G equipment, marking a major step in the modernization and expansion of VIL’s network infrastructure.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimize environmental impact.”

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said, “This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.”

Under this deal, Nokia will deliver its advanced AirScale portfolio, which includes – Base stations and baseband units, and Massive MIMO radios. All these components are powered by Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark technology, which ensures optimal performance with reduced environmental impact.

Additionally, Nokia will modernize Airtel’s current 4G infrastructure using multiband radios and baseband equipment capable of supporting 5G. This strategy not only enhances the current network but also ensures seamless scalability to meet future demands.

Nokia will also integrate its MantaRay Network Management System, an AI-powered solution for network monitoring, management, and optimization. This tool will enable Airtel to ensure enhanced network capacity and coverage, exceptional 5G performance for users, and efficient energy usage, aligning with sustainability goals.

As part of Nokia’s Green 5G Initiative, the deal places a strong emphasis on energy-efficient technology. This move underscores Airtel’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact while delivering faster and more reliable connectivity to its customers.

This partnership positions Airtel to cater to India’s rapidly growing demand for high-speed internet and next-gen digital services. By expanding 4G capabilities and deploying robust 5G infrastructure, Airtel aims to support industries, businesses, and individual users in embracing a more connected and digital lifestyle.