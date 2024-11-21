OPPO India has launched its most anticipated flagships of the year in India under its Find X8 Series in a global debut in Bali, Indonesia. The lineup includes the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro, marking the first smartphones in the country to feature MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400 SoC. The lineup also features the world’s first dual periscope lens, and HyperTone image engine, along with AI Telescope Zoom for enhanced zoom capabilities powered by AI.

Highlights and features include MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, up to quad camera 50 MP configuration with dual periscope telephoto cameras with 6x optical zoom, Hasselblad-tuned portrait photography, 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera, and more.

Both models are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 TB UFS 4.0 storage. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process and incorporates a second-generation All Big Core design. It features an ARM Cortex-X925 core clocked up to 3.62 GHz, paired with ARM Cortex-X4, and ARM Cortex-A720 cores. They also feature ultra-large-area VC cooling for sustained performance during intensive use.

The OPPO Find X8 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat screen with ultra-thin bezels of just 1.45mm, while the OPPO Find X8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K curved LTPO AMOLED display. Both screens support a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

These phones are built to withstand tough conditions, certified with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and can endure water jets at up to 80°C. The OPPO Find X8 comes in Space Black, and Star Grey color options while the OPPO Find X8 Pro comes in Space Black, and Pearl White color options.

The Find X8 is equipped with a 5,630 mAh battery while the Find X8 Pro comes with a larger 5,910 mAh battery, both supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Both smartphones run on OPPO’s new ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The OPPO Find X8 Series promises extended software support with 4 years of Android OS upgrades for Find X8, and 5 years for Find X8 Pro, alongside 6 years of Android security updates for both.

The Find X8 Pro comes with a dual periscope camera system, a first in the smartphone industry designed to offer both 3x and 6x optical zoom, providing users with an enhanced zoom range without compromising on image quality. The dual periscope system uses a Triple Prism Fold Reflection System, which reduces the overall size and weight of the camera module by up to 30% compared to previous models. The cameras are paired with Hasselblad-tuned portrait photography.

The Find X8 sports a triple 50 MP rear camera setup, including a 3x periscope telephoto lens, while the Find X8 Pro upgrades to a quad 50 MP configuration. Both phones feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for crisp selfies. Other features include the ultra-compact camera module paired with OPPO’s signature ‘Cosmo Ring’ design and a new alert slider for quick access to essential features.

Commenting on the launch, Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO, said, “With the Find X8 Series, OPPO has redefined what smartphones can achieve. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro blend elegance with cutting-edge engineering to deliver ultra-grade cameras for professional-level photography, ultra-long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted use, and ultra-powerful performance to handle the most demanding tasks with ease.

All these breakthroughs are powered by the advanced ColorOS 15 with OPPO AI that transform everyday tasks into seamless and intuitive experiences. Our partnerships with industry leaders have ensured the Find X8 Series represents the pinnacle of technology and craftsmanship. Together, these innovations establish the Find X8 Series as the new global benchmark for smartphone excellence, setting a higher standard for what users can expect from their devices.”

The OPPO Find X8 starts at ₹69,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹79,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant while the OPPO Find X8 Pro is priced at ₹99,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant.

Pre-orders begin today i.e. 21st November 2024 via OPPO’s official store, Flipkart.com, and offline retailers, and will be available from 3rd December 2024. The launch offers include 10% instant bank discount, no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, and exchange bonus of ₹5,000, plus an additional ₹3,000 for existing OPPO users.

OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Find X8): ₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹79,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹69,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹79,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Price (Find X8 Pro): ₹99,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹99,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 21st November 2024 (pre-order), 3rd December 2024 on OPPO’s official store, Flipkart.com, and offline retailers

21st November 2024 (pre-order), 3rd December 2024 on OPPO’s official store, Flipkart.com, and offline retailers Offers: 10% instant bank discount, no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, exchange bonus of ₹5,000, plus an additional ₹3,000 for existing OPPO users

