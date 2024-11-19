OPPO and MediaTek unveiled their latest collaboration at the MediaTek Technology Diaries event on 15th November with the OPPO Find X8 Series, marking the first smartphones in India to feature MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400 SoC. This partnership promises a transformative leap in performance, efficiency, and AI-driven features.

OPPO officially announced the launch of the OPPO Find X8 Series in India on 21st November in a global debut in Bali, Indonesia along with the OPPO’s new ColorOS 15 debut, following its initial release in China. As the OPPO Find X8 Series, consisting the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro, gears up for its India launch next week, the company has also shared additional details on the smartphone’s design, durability, and battery performance.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC is built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process and incorporates a second-generation All Big Core design. It features an ARM Cortex-X925 core clocked up to 3.62 GHz, paired with ARM Cortex-X4, and ARM Cortex-A720 cores.

The architecture delivers a 35% improvement in single-core performance, a 28% boost in multi-core performance, and a 40% enhanced power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The chipset’s 12-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU redefines mobile gaming by providing up to 40% faster raytracing performance, support for PC-level gaming features, including opacity micromaps, and seamless high-frame-rate gaming, thanks to OPPO’s custom cooling system.

For photography enthusiasts, the partnership integrates MediaTek’s Imagiq 1090 ISP with OPPO’s Hasselblad Master Camera System and HyperTone Image Engine, enabling AI-powered zoom, enhanced low-light capabilities, and HDR video support with smoother zoom transitions.

The 8th Generation NPU in the Dimensity 9400 drives advanced AI features, with an 80% boost in large language model (LLM) prompt performance. OPPO has utilized this capability to incorporate Google Gemini Nano’s language intelligence into Magic Compose in Google Messages, allowing users to generate context-aware replies in multiple tones and languages.

The OPPO Find X8 Series benefits from the Dimensity 9400’s power efficiency, paired with OPPO’s Silicon-Carbon battery, enabling extended battery life. Additionally, OPPO AI LinkBoost and MediaTek’s enhanced connectivity features ensure stable, uninterrupted gaming, and Reliable content uploads and seamless streaming

The collaboration between OPPO and MediaTek exemplifies how partnerships can push the boundaries of smartphone technology. With its advanced performance, AI integration, and long-lasting battery life, the OPPO Find X8 Series powered by the Dimensity 9400 sets a new benchmark for premium smartphones in India.

Speaking at the event, Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, emphasised the significance of this partnership, “OPPO has been bringing the latest technologies to India for the past 10 years, and the upcoming launch of the Find X8 Series marks a significant milestone in our India commitment story.

The Find X8 redefines performance, camera, gaming, productivity, connectivity, and multimedia experience on smartphones. It combines OPPO’s innovations with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 processor, and we are thrilled that Find X8 Pro and Find X8 are the first set of devices to be launched in India with this revolutionary chipset.”

Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek, “For many years, OPPO and MediaTek have worked together with the same mission: to continuously explore and lead the development of new technologies. The Dimensity 9400 is a game-changing chipset, with its second-generation All Big Core design delivering class-leading power and incredible performance. We can’t wait for more people to experience it in OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.”

Andy Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of the Find Product Line, highlighted the impact of this processor, said, “The Find X8 Series will put ultra-grade gaming, imaging, and smoothness in customers’ hands. This world-class performance is made possible thanks to our strong partnership with MediaTek. We look forward to MediaTek and OPPO continuing to propel advanced technology forward as the core driving force, bringing more innovation to global users.”