OPPO has officially announced that the Find X8 Series, which includes the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro, will launch in India on 21st November in a global debut in Bali, Indonesia. Following its initial release in China, the flagship series will bring an array of advanced features aimed at elevating the smartphone experience. OPPO’s new ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, will debut alongside the launch of the OPPO Find X8 Series in the country.

Commenting on this, Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO, said, “Until now, flagship camera phones with ultra-zoom, power, battery life, and AI tools have been weighed down by thick, heavy designs, but Find X8 Series changes the game. The Find X8 is a thin and light powerhouse with a sterling battery life and a periscope zoom. The Find X8 Pro takes zoom further, delivering ultra-grade experiences without the bulk. And with ColorOS 15’s smart and smooth experience, the Find X8 Series is set to mark an exciting shift for the smartphone industry.”

The Find X8 Series will make its global debut in Bali, Indonesia, with the event scheduled for 10:30 PM IST (1 PM local time).

The OPPO Find X8 Pro stands out with its 6.78-inch Infinity View display, offering an immersive edge-to-edge design with ultra-slim bezels. Available in two premium colors – Pearl White with a unique pattern and Space Black inspired by the night sky – the Find X8 Pro combines elegance with innovation.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC packed with a 5,910 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. Other features include the ultra-compact camera module paired with OPPO’s signature ‘Cosmo Ring’ design and a new alert slider for quick access to essential features.

The series will feature the world’s first dual periscope lens, and HyperTone image engine, along with AI Telescope Zoom for enhanced zoom capabilities powered by AI. It will come with a dual periscope camera system, a first in the smartphone industry designed to offer both 3x and 6x optical zoom, providing users with an enhanced zoom range without compromising on image quality. The dual periscope system uses a Triple Prism Fold Reflection System, which reduces the overall size and weight of the camera module by up to 30% compared to previous models.

For early adopters, OPPO is offering a special Pre-Reserve Pass for ₹999, available on Flipkart and OPPO’s India online store. Buyers with the pass can claim an OPPO Gift Box worth ₹13,847, which includes the OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds, an 80W SuperVOOC Car Charger, and a Type-C VOOC cable. This can be redeemed from 21st November to 3rd December.

Additional perks include: