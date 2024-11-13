Dyson India has introduced its latest innovation in air purification, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 which combines Dyson’s signature air filtration and airflow technology in a sleek, all-in-one unit that purifies, heats, and cools any room effectively.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 uses Dyson’s renowned filtration technology to capture pollutants and circulate purified air throughout the room. Equipped with sensors, it automatically detects pollutants, displaying real-time pollution levels on the LCD screen. The air purifier also functions independently by automatically adjusting to maintain air quality and providing seamless comfort with heating or cooling features.

It includes Draught-Free Diffused Mode, which directs airflow through the back of the device for purification without a cooling effect, and 350° oscillation to ensure full-room coverage. Dyson’s core HEPA H13 filtration captures 99.95% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, and VOCs, while an activated carbon layer eliminates odors and gases.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 air purifier delivers up to 290 liters of airflow per second, heating during cold months and cooling in warmer seasons. The device senses and displays PM2.5, PM10, VOC, and NO2 levels on the LCD screen, with automatic updates on the MyDyson app. It can be operated via the MyDyson app, supporting remote control and monitoring, and works with compatible voice services for hands-free adjustments.

The air purifier operates quietly with dimmed displays for night use, and users can set the sleep timer for auto-shutdown after 1 to 8 hours. Certified by both, the Korea Asthma and Allergy Association and Service Allergie Suisse, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 is specially designed for allergy sufferers, delivering high-quality, allergen-free air with its fully sealed HEPA filters.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 is priced at ₹66,990 and comes in two color options – Black/Nickel and White/Silver. The air purifier is available from 12th November 2024 on Dyson.in, and Dyson Demo stores across India.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 Price In India & Availability