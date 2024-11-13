The realme GT7 Pro is gearing up to be a major contender in smartphone photography. realme is all set to launch its most anticipated realme GT7 Pro in India on 26th November, making it the first smartphone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company has already teased AI-powered gaming capabilities and camera features including hardware-enhanced telephoto capabilities and an industry-first underwater photography mode that promises to elevate the device’s photography experience to new heights.

The new flagship packs a powerful camera system with advanced features to capture stunning shots in all conditions. Equipped with a triple rear camera setup with Sony sensors – IMX 906 as the main sensor, Sony IMX882 3x as the telephoto, and Sony IMX355 sensor as the third, it promises impressive detail, vibrant colors, and versatile shooting options that meet the needs of mobile photography enthusiasts.

The realme GT7 Pro’s triple rear camera system highlights its 3X OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) telephoto lens powered by the Sony IMX882 sensor with 3x zoom and as much as 120X long-range zoom capabilities. Below, we share some of our favorite camera samples from this upcoming flagship, showcasing just what this camera powerhouse can achieve.

realme GT7 Pro Camera Samples

The realme GT7 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in and Amazon.in post-launch. More details will be shared as the smartphone moves closer to the launch.