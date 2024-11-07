realme is all set to launch its highly anticipated realme GT7 Pro in India on 26th November 2024, and the device will be India’s first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The realme GT7 will bring a host of AI-powered gaming features designed to take mobile gaming to the next level.

According to realme, the GT7 Pro has achieved an Antutu Benchmark score of around 3 million, a number that reflects the sheer power and efficiency of the device. Additionally, GeekBench results show that the device offers a 45% improvement in single-core and multi-core performance compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3E process, the Snapdragon 8 Elite promises significant efficiency gains – reducing CPU power consumption by 44% and GPU consumption by 40%, ensuring long-lasting performance during intense gaming sessions.

realme GT7 Pro AI-powered Gaming Features

AI Gaming Super Resolution: This feature boosts your gaming visuals up to 1.5K resolution, delivering ultra-clear graphics that are four times sharper than standard 720P. Whether you’re playing high-end games like Genshin Impact or BGMI, this will make the gameplay more vibrant and visually striking.

This feature boosts your gaming visuals up to 1.5K resolution, delivering ultra-clear graphics that are four times sharper than standard 720P. Whether you’re playing high-end games like Genshin Impact or BGMI, this will make the gameplay more vibrant and visually striking. AI Gaming Super Frame: To ensure smoother gameplay, this feature supports frame rates of up to 120 FPS, doubling the smoothness of the typical 60 FPS gameplay. Whether you’re competing in fast-paced matches on Free Fire or BGMI, this feature ensures a lag-free, fluid gaming experience.

These features are tailored for popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, and Genshin Impact, ensuring that the realme GT7 Pro excels in demanding games with consistent high performance. We played some games to see the performance and gaming capabilities of its new Snapdragon 8 Elite, here’s the Instagram post showing the gaming on realme GT7 Pro.

The realme GT7 Pro will be the company’s next flagship smartphone under the GT series and promises to merge extraordinary processing power with cutting-edge AI capabilities with its NEXT AI. In addition, the realme GT7 Pro flaunts its Mars design with a unique texture that mirrors the rugged terrain of Mars, achieved through multi-layer Anti-Glare technology.

The launch is accompanied by the theme “Explore the Unexplored,” encouraging users to venture beyond the conventional and embrace a new era of smartphone capabilities. This marks realme’s strategic move into the premium smartphone segment, positioning the brand as a challenging player in the AI innovation landscape and a disruptive force in the high-end market.

The company has previously teased the smartphone showcasing imaging and gaming to new heights. The smartphone has introduced ‘AI Sketch to Image,’ which transforms basic sketches into detailed artworks. Furthermore, features such as ‘AI Motion Deblur’ and ‘AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity’ ensure crystal-clear images, regardless of movement. In addition, realme says the new realme UI 6.0 ensures a smooth and intuitive experience giving a glimpse into the future of AI performance flagship.

The realme GT7 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in and Amazon.in post-launch. More details will be shared as the smartphone moves closer to the launch.