Stuffcool has launched its latest USB cable accessory – the Stuffcool Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to Type-C high-performance cable with 240W Power Delivery (PD) output, 8K video support, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, and comes 1.8 meters long in a durable design.

The new Stuffcool Primus USB 4.0 cable offers 240W PD output, which is capable of charging high-performance laptops, MacBooks, gaming devices, and other power-hungry electronics along with support for Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. In addition to charging, the Primus USB 4.0 cable supports data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, ensuring that files, videos, and other large data can be transferred at super-fast speed.

Another highlight is the cable’s 8K video support at 60 Hz, a feature made possible by its USB 4.0 compatibility. This helps connect to ultra-high-definition displays, providing a stable and lag-free video output for professional creators, gamers, and anyone looking to enjoy next-level video quality.

The Stuffcool Primus features an aluminum housing and gold-plated connectors for faster, more stable connections and is available in a 1.8-meter long size. It comes in a nylon-braided fabric exterior, resistant to wear and tear for extra durability. The USB cable is designed with universal compatibility, it works with USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 devices.

The Stuffcool Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to Type-C Cable is priced at ₹1,499 while it can be availed for ₹1,299 on Amazon.in as a part of a limited-time offer.

Stuffcool Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to Type-C Cable Price In India, Availability, & Offers