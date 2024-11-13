Google has rolled out the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update, marking the first Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) since the stable launch of Android 15 in October. QPR updates offer more than just regular bug fixes, introducing new features and interface improvements aimed at enhancing user experience. The stable Android 15 QPR2 update is expected to launch in March 2025.

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 update was released on November 12, 2024, with build number BP11.241025.006. This update is available for Pixel 6 series devices and newer models, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. It also includes the November 2024 security patch level.

The beta release introduces a variety of notable features and changes to elevate functionality on Pixel devices:

Customizable Do Not Disturb Modes: This update brings personalized scheduling options, allowing users to tailor Do Not Disturb settings more precisely to their needs.

This update brings personalized scheduling options, allowing users to tailor Do Not Disturb settings more precisely to their needs. Linux Terminal App: Developers can now run Linux apps in a virtual machine directly on their Pixel devices, thanks to a newly introduced Linux Terminal app.

Developers can now run Linux apps in a virtual machine directly on their Pixel devices, thanks to a newly introduced Linux Terminal app. Touchpad & Mouse Settings Reorganization: A dedicated submenu now organizes touchpad and mouse settings, along with new pointer color customization options.

A dedicated submenu now organizes touchpad and mouse settings, along with new pointer color customization options. Mouse Keys Feature: Users can now control the on-screen cursor using the numpad on their keyboard for greater accessibility.

Users can now control the on-screen cursor using the numpad on their keyboard for greater accessibility. Upcoming Linux 6.1 Support for Tensor Chips: Expected in QPR2 Beta 2, Pixel devices with Tensor G1, G2, and G3 chips will receive an upgrade to Linux 6.1.

Expected in QPR2 Beta 2, Pixel devices with Tensor G1, G2, and G3 chips will receive an upgrade to Linux 6.1. Icon Shape Customization: Originally offered in Android 11 and later removed, customizable icon shapes are expected to make a comeback for Pixel devices.

Installing Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1

Users can access this update by enrolling eligible Pixel devices into Google’s Beta program. Once enrolled, the update will be delivered via over-the-air (OTA). Devices already in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta will receive the QPR2 update automatically.

To manually check for the update, go to Settings -> System -> System Updates.

Users can exit the Android 15 QPR1 Beta without a data wipe, but opting out after installing Beta 1 or any future updates will result in a data reset. To prevent this, opt out before installing any new Beta build. For more information or to join the Beta, visit Google’s official Android Beta page at g.co/androidbeta.