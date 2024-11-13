vivo India has announced Bollywood rising star Suhana Khan as the new face of its Y-Series smartphone lineup. According to vivo, Suhana’s dynamic style and youthful personality make her the perfect ambassador to embody the Y-Series’ spirit, aligning with the brand’s vision to appeal to young, fashion-forward consumers.

The company said, “With her fresh style and vibrant personality, Suhana perfectly represents the Y Series’ bold, youthful spirit, known for blending smart functionality with standout design. Suhana’s growing popularity resonates with young audiences, which will help amplify vivo’s reach, especially among those who prioritize both style and exceptional camera performance.”

vivo has been teasing the upcoming launch of the Y300 smartphone in India, anticipated to arrive later this month. The vivo Y300 aims to deliver a blend of style and advanced camera technology, building on the success of previous Y-Series models like the vivo Y100 and vivo Y200. These models have been well-received for their sleek design and powerful photography capabilities, all within an affordable price range.

Commenting on this, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, said, “Suhana’s dynamic personality and style perfectly capture the essence of the Y Series – where cutting-edge design meets smart functionality. We’re thrilled to partner with her to bring even more exciting, stylish, and valuable experiences to our consumers, elevating the Y Series to new heights.”