Amazon is reportedly working on smart eyeglasses designed specifically to support its delivery drivers in navigating the last leg of package deliveries. Currently in development, these innovative smart glasses will feature an embedded screen that provides turn-by-turn navigation, streamlining the delivery process and boosting efficiency for drivers in busy urban environments.

The smart glasses will offer features such as Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Hands-Free Operation, Proof of Delivery, Increased Efficiency, and more. The smart glasses display directions directly on the lens, offering step-by-step guidance to help drivers reach their delivery points, even through complex buildings or gated areas. In addition to navigation, the glasses will offer assistance in avoiding obstacles, and reducing delivery time by guiding drivers off elevators or around common obstacles like locked gates and even aggressive pets.

By freeing up drivers’ hands, the glasses enable them to carry more packages, minimizing the need for handheld GPS devices. Equipped with a camera feature, the glasses can capture proof-of-delivery images, reassuring customers about the safe arrival of their packages.

This project aligns with Amazon’s strategic focus on reducing last-mile delivery expenses – a key part of the delivery process that incurs a significant portion of shipping costs. With rising competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players, Amazon is pushing forward with initiatives like this to enhance delivery efficiency and stay competitive in the marketplace.

Amazon’s new delivery glasses are reportedly based on its existing Echo Frames technology, a line of audio-enabled smart glasses that allow users to listen to music and make voice commands. However, adapting the glasses for all-day delivery use presents unique challenges.

Developing a lightweight battery that can last an entire eight-hour shift without compromising the glasses’ comfort is a primary hurdle. Persuading drivers to adopt the glasses may also prove challenging. Concerns about comfort, potential distractions, and the need for drivers who wear corrective lenses to wear two pairs of glasses could impact adoption. For drivers employed by third-party companies, Amazon might make wearing the glasses a contractual requirement to ensure the technology is widely used.

Expected for potential release by 2026, Amazon’s smart glasses project is a key component of its broader goal to streamline operations within its in-house delivery network. The company has invested heavily in building a robust network of trucks, planes, and sorting centers to reduce reliance on third-party couriers like UPS and FedEx. Despite these efforts, Amazon continues to grapple with rising shipping costs, which surged to $23.5 billion in Q3, up 8% from the previous quarter.

If successful, these delivery glasses could not only reduce last-mile costs but also help Amazon set new standards for speed and efficiency in delivery. However, insiders suggest that the project’s timeline could be adjusted or even scrapped depending on how well it performs in testing. An Amazon spokesperson reiterated the company’s commitment to improving the delivery experience but declined to provide further details on future projects.