LG Display, a subsidiary of the South Korean tech giant focused on display technology, has unveiled a new stretchable display, an industry-first prototype that can expand by 50%. Unveiled at LG Science Park in Seoul, the 12-inch display can expand to 18-inch size while preserving high resolution and vibrant color, marking a significant advancement over LG’s previous stretchable model, which offered less elongation.

The display relies on a silicon substrate typically used in contact lenses, coupled with a unique wiring design. The integration of micro-LED technology ensures durability, allowing the display to withstand more than 10,000 stretches, extreme temperatures, and shocks.

Lightweight and adaptable to curved surfaces, the stretchable display has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including fashion, wearables, and automotive. LG demonstrated applications like flexible automotive panels and wearable tech for emergency responders, hinting at the vast possibilities this technology unlocks.

This innovation is the result of a collaborative national project led by LG Display and supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, alongside research institutes and industry partners. This initiative aims to advance core technologies for next-gen displays and propel South Korea to the forefront of display innovation.

Regarding the new display, Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President of LG Display, said, “We will continue to build a sustainable future display ecosystem through close cooperation between South Korean industry, academia, and research stakeholders.”