realme is all set to launch its most anticipated realme GT7 Pro in India on 26th November, making it the first smartphone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. With the company already teasing AI-powered gaming capabilities, realme has now revealed additional standout features that promise to elevate the device’s photography experience to new heights, including hardware-enhanced telephoto capabilities and an industry-first underwater photography mode.

The realme GT7 Pro’s triple rear camera system highlights its 3X OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) telephoto lens powered by the Sony IMX882 sensor sized at 1/1.95-inch, the largest in its category. The camera is designed to capture exceptional detail and clarity across a wide range of distances whether taking close-up shots or zooming in on distant subjects. With 120X ultra-long-range telephoto capabilities, the realme GT7 Pro lets users capture crisp, clear images from incredible distances, while AI-powered zoom clarity ensures sharpness and precision even at maximum zoom levels.

Realme is pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography with its industry-first Underwater Photography mode. The realme GT7 Pro is equipped with an IP69 rating, meaning it is fully water-resistant and can withstand immersion in water at depths of up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. This makes it ideal for adventurous users who want to capture underwater moments without worrying about damaging their phone.

The Underwater Photography mode utilizes specialized ultrasonic fingerprint technology for unlocking the device, while offering seamless touch controls for zooming and switching between cameras, even underwater. The phone is also equipped with a sonic water-draining speaker, ensuring that no water residue remains inside after use, further enhancing its durability in aquatic environments.

The realme GT7 Pro also comes packed with advanced AI features designed to optimize your photography experience. The phone introduces an AI Snap Mode, accessible directly through the default album and Instagram. This mode utilizes the AI Demotion Engine to capture up to 30 images per second at a blazing-fast shutter speed of 1/10,266 seconds. Additionally, the Live Photo feature allows users to relive their moments in motion, capturing every single detail with a single press of the camera button.

The realme GT7 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in and Amazon.in post-launch. More details will be shared as the smartphone moves closer to the launch.