Google is quietly testing a new standalone “Google Gemini” app for iOS, hinting at a potential rollout of its Gemini AI technology to Apple users in the near future. The app has been spotted on the Apple App Store, though it remains in limited availability for now. This move follows the broader release of Google Gemini Live on Android devices, which began in August.

The standout feature of the Gemini AI app is Gemini Live, which enables users to interact with the AI assistant via voice commands. This functionality is currently exclusive to Android users, making its potential introduction to iOS a significant development. Gemini Live promises a more natural and seamless experience for users looking to engage with Google’s AI assistant in realtime.

A Reddit user named ‘u/lostshenanigans’, shared screenshots of the app in action, showing features that are notably absent from the existing Google app. The Gemini Live on iOS would bring Apple’s ecosystem on par with Android in terms of AI-powered voice interactions, further deepening the competition between the two platforms.

The app first appeared in the App Store last week with version 1.2024.4330807 and was quickly updated to v1.2024.4330809, suggesting that Google is actively working on refining the app ahead of its official launch. As of now, there has been no official announcement from Google regarding the app’s full release date, and the details around which iPhone models or iOS versions will support the Live Activities feature remain unclear.

While the app has been spotted in the App Store, it is not yet widely available. Currently, only a single user in the Philippines appears to have access to the app, suggesting that Google is running a beta test in specific regions. This selective rollout allows Google to gather user feedback, iron out potential bugs, and fine-tune the experience before expanding the app’s availability.

The app’s limited availability also means that users in major markets like the U.S. will have to wait before they can try it out. If the beta test proves successful, we could see a full launch of the Google Gemini app across all regions. It remains unclear whether the Google Gemini app will eventually replace the existing Google Assistant integration within the main Google app or if both options will coexist for iOS users.