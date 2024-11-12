OnePlus has officially begun rolling out the stable version of OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12R globally, following last month’s beta release. The update comes shortly after the stable OxygenOS 15 update was made available for the flagship OnePlus 12, signaling a broader rollout for OnePlus users.

While the OxygenOS 15 update brings several improvements to the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus has confirmed that the AI features will not be available just yet. These features are expected to roll out across OnePlus devices by the end of November. As of now, the update focuses on system optimizations, performance enhancements, and a refreshed user interface, improving overall device functionality.

The update has started to reach users in batches, with the company noting that it will continue rolling out throughout the week. North American users will have to wait a bit longer, as the update is expected to be available for this region later this week.

For those who may experience any issues with the new update, OnePlus has provided a rollback option to Android 14, giving users the flexibility to revert to the previous software version if they choose.

Users can look forward to more feature additions, including the AI functionalities that are set to be integrated into devices by the end of November. In the meantime, those who have already received the update can expect smoother performance, enhanced security, and an overall polished experience.