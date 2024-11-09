Vi has launched its 4G services in the beautiful yet remote Lakshadweep islands, bringing much-needed high-speed mobile data to this picturesque region. The launch marks a significant step toward improving communication infrastructure and broadening access to digital services for both residents and tourists visiting these islands.

R S Shantaram, Cluster Business Head, Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea, said, “The launch of Vi GIGAnet in Lakshadweep is an important step in enhancing 4G coverage in the remote areas of India. The relationship between Lakshadweep & Kerala is characterized by geographical closeness, as Kerala is the nearest and most accessible mainland in addition to cultural similarities, economic interdependence, and administrative ties. Being Kerala’s No. 1 Mobile network, the launch of Vi GIGAnet in Lakshadweep will not only enhance communication but also open up new opportunities for education, business, and growth.”

Vi has deployed its GIGAnet network in the most populous and frequently visited islands in Lakshadweep, namely Agatti and Kavaratti. These two islands are the focal points for connectivity on the archipelago, with Agatti serving as the gateway for most travelers and Kavaratti being the administrative hub of Lakshadweep.

To deliver seamless connectivity, Vi has utilized a mix of efficient spectrum bands – 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz. These bands provide excellent coverage and speed, ensuring that users on the islands experience reliable 4G network access, whether for work, education, entertainment, or staying connected with loved ones.

With a population of over 20,000 residents, Lakshadweep has long faced challenges related to limited connectivity, given its remote location. Vi’s 4G rollout is set to improve this situation, not only enhancing the digital experience for the locals but also catering to the increasing number of tourists who visit these scenic islands each year.

After the successful FPO (Follow-On Public Offer) in April, Vi has been actively working to enhance its network reach, including the upgrading and expansion of existing sites across the country. This move is a significant part of Vi’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide in rural and remote areas, ensuring that even the most isolated regions have access to modern communication technologies.