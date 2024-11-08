Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro began its global rollout yesterday, offering gamers an upgraded console experience with cutting-edge features like Wi-Fi 7 support and enhanced gaming performance. However, Indian gamers have received disappointing news – the PS5 Pro will not be launching in India anytime soon.

The reason for the delay lies in a regulatory issue concerning the Wi-Fi 7 standard (IEEE 802.11be). The PS5 Pro uses Wi-Fi 7 for faster download speeds and seamless online gaming, offering an enhanced connection by utilizing the 6 GHz wireless band. This new band provides wider channels and less interference than previous generations, making it ideal for high-performance gaming.

However, India, along with several other regions, has yet to approve the use of the 6 GHz frequency band, which is crucial for Wi-Fi 7 to function as intended. Without the necessary regulatory approvals, Sony cannot launch the PS5 Pro in the country, causing a significant delay for eager Indian consumers.

Sony India issued an official statement confirming that the PS5 Pro will not be available in India at launch, said, “PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed.”

This statement puts a clear focus on the issue with Wi-Fi 7’s 6 GHz band, a crucial feature of the new console, as the reason behind the delay. Sony did not provide a timeline for when the PS5 Pro would become available in India, leaving gamers uncertain about its future release.

It is worth noting that smartphones supporting Wi-Fi 7 have launched in India, but they function on Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 6, as the 6GHz band has not been approved yet. This has led to confusion as to why Sony can’t do the same for the PS5 Pro, with some speculating that Sony may enable Wi-Fi 7 functionality after it receives regulatory clearance.

However, as of now, Sony has not confirmed whether the PS5 Pro will be released in India in the future or if the company plans to adjust the device’s features to work with the existing Wi-Fi bands. With the regulatory approvals still pending, it remains unclear when the PS5 Pro will hit Indian shores.

The news has been a major disappointment for Indian gamers who were eagerly waiting for the next-generation features of the PS5 Pro, including 4K/8K resolution, advanced ray tracing, and increased performance. The PS5 Pro’s cutting-edge technology and Wi-Fi 7 were expected to offer an exceptional gaming experience, especially for online multiplayer games and large downloads.

Until the regulatory issue is resolved, Indian gamers will have to wait for updates on the console’s release. The lack of a specific launch timeline has led many to question when they can expect to experience the new features of the PS5 Pro. However, Sony has assured that it will keep consumers updated on any developments.