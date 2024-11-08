realme GT 6 gets realme UI 6.0 early access in India and for those of you who are using the realme GT 6, you have a chance to get your hands on the new realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. After unveiling the global rollout roadmap last month, the company has begun accepting applications for this beta update. Here’s how to get realme UI 6.0 early access on realme GT 6.

realme has officially kicked off the early access rollout for its realme UI 6.0 for the in India, and as we know, the realme UI 6.0 will debut with the upcoming realme GT7 Pro which is India’s first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, hitting Indian markets on 26th November. Follow these steps to get realme UI 6.0 early access on realme GT 6.

How to get realme UI 6.0 early access on realme GT 6

Make sure your realme GT 6 is running the required version: RMX3851_14.0.1.614(EX01) . If not, head to update from Settings -> About Device -> System Updates to get the latest updates.

. If not, head to update from to get the latest updates. Enable Developer Mode from Settings -> About Device , tap on version number multiple times (7 taps) to enable Developer Options.

, tap on version number multiple times (7 taps) to enable Developer Options. To apply for realme UI 6.0 early access, go to Settings -> About Device , click on the banner for ‘realme UI 5.0’ at the top, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then select Beta Program -> Early Access .

, click on the banner for ‘realme UI 5.0’ at the top, tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then select . Submit your application by entering your details.

realme has already begun accepting applications from 5th November 2024, and the rollout will be done in batches, with limited spots available for early access. This early access will allow users to get a first-hand look at the new features before the full public rollout.

As part of the Android 15 experience, realme UI 6.0 promises a host of exciting features and enhancements, which include:

Improved UI Design: A cleaner and more intuitive interface, with refined animations and a sleeker overall design for an even smoother experience.

A cleaner and more intuitive interface, with refined animations and a sleeker overall design for an even smoother experience. AI Integration: Advanced AI features designed to boost system performance and optimize battery life.

Advanced AI features designed to boost system performance and optimize battery life. Customization: More options for personalizing your device, from themes to widgets, to match your unique style.

More options for personalizing your device, from themes to widgets, to match your unique style. Performance Upgrades: Optimizations that promise faster app launch times and smoother multitasking.

realme has also confirmed that the realme UI 6.0 update will be available for more devices in the coming months. In the next three months, realme UI 6.0 early access will be rolled out to realme GT 6T, realme 13 Series 5G, and realme 12 Pro Series 5G.

View change log and more features here (realme.com)