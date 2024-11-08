OnePlus has officially begun rolling out its new OxygenOS 15 stable update for the OnePlus 12 globally, delivering Android 15 features to users a week earlier than expected. The update follows a successful beta rollout last month and is now available in phases, with more devices receiving it over the week.

The OxygenOS 15 brings several improvements and new features designed to enhance the overall user experience, particularly in terms of performance, security, and customization. It continues to build on its clean and fluid interface, with subtle design tweaks aimed at improving accessibility and ease of use. The update refines the overall navigation experience, with smoother transitions and improved app interactions.

The update also promises better overall system performance, including optimized power management, which should contribute to a smoother, more responsive experience for OnePlus 12 owners. As always, OnePlus has included the latest security patches to protect users’ devices from vulnerabilities.

While the OxygenOS 15 stable update is now available, OnePlus has confirmed that the AI-powered features previously teased will not be included in this initial release. These advanced AI tools, which are expected to enhance various aspects of the OnePlus experience, will roll out across OnePlus products by the end of November. As a result, users will need to wait a bit longer to enjoy these features, but they should be available in future updates.

For those who may experience issues with the new update or simply prefer to stick with the previous Android 14 version, OnePlus has provided a rollback option. Users who are not satisfied with the OxygenOS 15 update can revert to Android 14 at any time, ensuring a flexible upgrade experience.

The update is being rolled out in batches, so it might take a few days or even a week for it to reach all eligible OnePlus 12 devices. OnePlus has confirmed that the rollout is global, but users in different regions may receive it at different times.

View Change Log & Instructions Here (community.oneplus.com)