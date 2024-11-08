OPPO is all set to redefine flagship smartphone photography with the upcoming OPPO Find X8 Series, which is gearing up for its India launch. Following a successful debut in China, OPPO has teased some advanced camera features including the world’s first dual periscope camera system and AI Zoom.

The OPPO Find X8 Series will come with a dual periscope camera system, a first in the smartphone industry designed to offer both 3x and 6x optical zoom, providing users with an enhanced zoom range without compromising on image quality. The 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, combined with a 3x telephoto lens, ensures that every photo remains clear and sharp, even at higher zoom levels.

The dual periscope system uses a Triple Prism Fold Reflection System, which reduces the overall size and weight of the camera module by up to 30% compared to previous models. With a slim lens protrusion of just 3.09 mm, the Find X8 Series achieves a sleek, modern design while offering impressive zoom capabilities.

OPPO’s innovative AI Telescope Zoom feature brings a whole new level of zoom functionality to the Find X8 Series. Users can zoom in up to 120x without losing clarity, thanks to the AI-powered algorithms that optimize each zoom range. From 10x to 120x, AI models work to ensure that images remain sharp and realistic, even when capturing distant subjects. This makes the Find X8 Series an excellent tool for photography enthusiasts who need precision and detail at extreme zoom levels.

The Find X8 Series is equipped with the HyperTone Image Engine, which works in tandem with 2-DOL HDR (Dual-Offset Low-Light HDR) to produce stunning images with remarkable detail, even in challenging lighting conditions. The 50 MP primary camera features Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, which enhances low-light performance and dynamic range.

The device supports Dolby Vision, allowing users to capture over a billion colors with improved brightness, contrast, and frame-by-frame adjustments. The 12-bit processing pipeline ensures smoother, more vibrant video, offering a lifelike visual experience, perfect for both content creators and videography enthusiasts.

The Find X8 Series includes a Hasselblad Camera Mode, bringing the premium, medium-format photography experience to a smartphone. This mode offers exceptional color accuracy, dynamic range, and a wide range of focal lengths – from 24 mm to 135 mm to capture details with precision.

Additionally, OPPO has integrated a Quick Button that provides instant access to the camera, allowing users to take photos or videos on the go. A long press activates continuous shooting, making it easier to capture action shots and fleeting moments.

The OPPO Find X8 Series, which includes both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, has already been released in China on last month on the 31st. While the global release date remains unconfirmed, OPPO India has already started teasing the arrival of the device with a Find X8 Magic Box on its official store. This points to an imminent launch in India.