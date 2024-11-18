LAVA Mobiles has announced a significant milestone for its newly launched LAVA AGNI 3 smartphone, reporting an impressive 200% growth during its launch week. The company also revealed plans for upcoming devices, including the LAVA YUVA 4, LAVA YUVA 2 5G, and LAVA Blaze DUO 5G, as it continues to expand its footprint in the Indian smartphone market.

The AGNI 3, launched last month, has outperformed its predecessor, the LAVA AGNI 2, achieving threefold growth in sales volume. LAVA attributes this success to a robust marketing strategy that kicked off on 24th September.

The campaign included – High-impact print ads and strategic digital media promotions, airport branding across major hubs, and collaborations with influencers to boost brand visibility. Over its two-week campaign, LAVA successfully engaged 118 million people, generating 1.5 million searches across platforms.

From 4th October to 8th October, the launch event and promotions further enhanced reach – 29 million people engaged, 70 million ad impressions, and 41 million video views. This response highlights the growing appeal of Lava’s innovative offerings in a competitive market.

With the AGNI 3 setting a high benchmark, LAVA is now gearing up to launch a series of new devices – LAVA YUVA 4 with HD+ display and a large battery priced under ₹10,000, LAVA YUVA 2 5G which is scheduled for a November launch with 5G connectivity priced under ₹10,000, and LAVA Blaze DUO 5G dual-display smartphone with secondary AMOLED rear display targeted at users seeking premium features in a mid-range segment. The price should be around ₹20,000 and the launch is expected later this November.