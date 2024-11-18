OPPO has officially announced the launch of its latest OPPO Reno13 Series, scheduled for November 25 in China. The company will unveil the Reno13 and Reno13 Pro smartphones under the lineup, alongside other exciting products like the OPPO Enco R3 Pro earbuds and the OPPO Pad 3 tablet.

OPPO revealed that the ‘Reno Girl’ is none other than Song Yuqi, who will serve as the brand ambassador for the OPPO Reno13 Series. The OPPO Reno13 Pro, showcased by OPPO’s product manager Monica, features a sleek design with a flat-screen display and triple rear cameras. The phone will also feature a metal frame and an IR blaster, with the Purple variant being a standout.

The OPPO Reno13 Pro is set to debut the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, offering a performance boost over its predecessor’s Dimensity 9200+. The renders have confirmed multiple storage configurations including 12 GB RAM or 16 GB RAM with 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB storage.

The OPPO Reno13 Pro is expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad micro curved display with uniform bezels, ensuring a premium viewing experience. It is also said to come with 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto + 50 MP selfie cameras. The Reno13 Series will run on ColorOS 15, featuring an innovative wireless data transfer tool that seamlessly connects to iPhones using the O+ interconnection app.

In addition to the Reno13 series, OPPO will also launch OPPO Enco R3 Pro earbuds, expected to deliver superior audio quality, and OPPO Pad 3, rumored to bring powerful productivity features.