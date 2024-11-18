The realme GT7 Pro is all set to launch its most anticipated realme GT7 Pro in India on 26th November, making it the first smartphone in the country to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company has already teased AI-powered features and gaming capabilities and we used it to show you how the AI features perform. The smartphone comes with AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution features. Here’s a glimpse of the features we tried on this AI-powered smartphone.

The realme GT7 Pro has introduced ‘AI Sketch to Image,’ which transforms basic sketches into detailed artworks, it can turn rough hand-drawn sketches into fine images using AI. To do that, access this feature, go to Gallery, and choose a photo. Tap edit and select AI Editor. Now draw any object on the screen and tap generate. AI Sketch to Image will process and make one wonderful photo out of it. You can also use this feature by taking a photo of what you sketched on a paper.

Furthermore, features such as ‘AI Motion Deblur’ and ‘AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity’ ensure crystal-clear images, regardless of movement. We tried to edit the photos using the AI Motion Deblur from the AI Editor and the results are impressive. To use Unblur, simply edit the image from the Gallery and tap AI Editor. Choose Unblur to remote the blur and get clear image.

For gamers, the ‘AI Game Super Resolution’ enhances in-game visuals up to 1.5K resolution, providing an immersive experience in popular titles such as PUBG and Genshin Impact. We played some games to see the performance and gaming capabilities of its new Snapdragon 8 Elite, here’s the Instagram post showing the gaming on realme GT7 Pro.

The company has already teased camera features including hardware-enhanced telephoto capabilities and an industry-first underwater photography mode that promises to elevate the device’s photography experience to new heights. The realme GT7 Pro is also available for pre-booking starting today i.e. 18th November 2024 at 12 PM.

The realme GT7 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in and Amazon.in post-launch. More details will be shared as the smartphone moves closer to the launch.