Reliance Jio and The Walt Disney Company have officially completed the merger of their media businesses, marking a significant shift in the Indian entertainment landscape. The newly formed joint venture, JioStar, will serve as a one-stop platform for content from both entities.

With Nita Ambani appointed as chairperson, the JV is valued at $8.5 billion post-merger. JioStar aims to revolutionize access to digital content in India with its plans priced as low as ₹15 per month. The platform, accessible via jiostar.com, is set to cater to diverse audiences with regional and language-specific packs across both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) formats.

JioStar offers a range of SD and HD packs tailored to suit various preferences. Here’s a breakdown:

JioStar Standard Definition Packs

Star Value Pack Hindi: ₹59/month

₹59/month Star Premium Pack Hindi: ₹105/month

₹105/month Star Value Pack Odia Hindi Mini: ₹15/month

₹15/month Disney Kids Pack: ₹15/month

₹15/month Disney Hungama Kids Pack: ₹15/month

₹15/month Regional Pack (Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and more): ₹45/month

JioStar High-Definition Packs

Star Value Pack Lite HD Hindi: ₹88/month

₹88/month Star Premium Pack Lite HD: ₹125/month

₹125/month Regional HD Pack (Bengali, Odia, Marathi, and others): ₹99/month

₹99/month Disney Kids Pack HD: ₹18/month

₹18/month Disney Hungama Kids Pack HD: ₹18/month

JioStar also offers à la carte plans, allowing users to select individual channels and pay only for what they watch. This flexible approach mirrors popular DTH models but integrates seamlessly with JioStar’s digital platform.

JioStar promises an extensive catalog of entertainment, with more packs expected to roll out in the coming weeks. The platform’s focus on affordability and regional customization makes it a strong contender in the Indian OTT and digital entertainment space.

As JioStar launches on November 19, users can explore these exciting plans and more on jiostar.com, marking a new chapter in entertainment accessibility.