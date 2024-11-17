Xiaomi has officially started the global rollout of HyperOS 2, its latest user interface based on Android 15, packed with improved design, smooth animations, and cross-device connectivity features. Announced last month, this update marks a significant leap in Xiaomi’s efforts to provide a seamless and engaging user experience across its ecosystem of devices.

Key Features of HyperOS 2

The global version of HyperOS 2 focuses on enhancing usability and aesthetics, with standout features including:

Customizable Lock Screen: Personalize your lock screen with new customization options for a unique experience.

Dynamic Effects Across Screens: Enjoy fluid transitions while navigating the interface or interacting with notifications.

3D Real-Time Weather System: Simulates live atmospheric conditions, adding a visually immersive touch to the weather app.

Home Screen+ 2.0: Pin apps and manage tasks seamlessly across devices.

Playback Transfer: Transfer music from your phone to a Xiaomi speaker effortlessly.

Call Sync: Sync calls across multiple devices.

Link to Windows: Enables users to connect their Xiaomi smartphone with Windows PCs for a unified experience.

Enables users to connect their Xiaomi smartphone with Windows PCs for a unified experience. New Animations: Offers a smoother and more refined interface interaction.

While the global variant excludes AI-centric features like AI writing tools, sound recognition, and art creation, which are exclusive to the Chinese version, it still delivers rich functionality for international users.

HyperOS 2 Rollout Timeline

The HyperOS 2 update will first be available for devices such as the Xiaomi 14T Series and Redmi Note 13 series, with additional devices joining the list later.

November 2024: Rollout begins for the first set of eligible smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

December 2024: Updates for the second set of devices will commence.

Users will receive the update as an Over-The-Air (OTA) notification. Xiaomi enables users to provide feedback and report bugs through the Services & Feedback app to help refine the experience.