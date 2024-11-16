vivo is all set to launch its flagship vivo X200 Series globally on 19th November, starting with Malaysia. The vivo X200 Series consists of these two smartphones – vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro which debuted in China last month. The X200 Series will be the successor to the vivo’s X100 Series launched in January this year in India.

Key highlights of the X200 Series are a 50 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 50 MP telephoto camera (for vivo X200), and 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera (for vivo X200 Pro). Additionally, the X200 Pro model will feature vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, which enhances image processing for superior photo and video quality.

The vivo X200 and X200 Pro are powered by the top-notch MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC with both models will feature 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. Furthermore, the X200 Pro will also feature an LTPO display, a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W wireless charging. Both models will run on the new Funtouch OS 15 which is based on Android 15.

The vivo X200 series will come in elegant two color options – Titanium Grey, and Aurora Green for vivo X200 while Titanium Grey, and Midnight Blue for vivo X200 Pro. They also come with IP68 and IP69 certifications offering protection against dust and water.

The vivo X200 Series global launch event will kick off in Malaysia at 4 PM local time (1:30 PM IST). More details will be available once the smartphones are launched next week.