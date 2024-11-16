Snapchat has unveiled a series of new location-sharing tools for its Family Center, the platform dedicated to providing parental controls and resources. With over 350 million users engaging with Snap Map each month, these updates aim to enhance safety, privacy, and family connectivity.

What’s New in Snapchat Family Center?

Live Location Sharing: Parents and caregivers can now request live location updates from teens directly through the Family Center. Teens can choose to share their location back, ensuring mutual awareness of each other’s whereabouts. Improved Settings Transparency: Parents will soon gain visibility into their teen’s Snap Map location-sharing preferences. This includes seeing which friends can view their location, fostering open conversations about privacy and safety. Travel Notifications: Families can set up travel notifications for up to three key locations, such as home, school, or the gym. Parents will receive alerts when their teen arrives at or leaves these designated spots, offering additional reassurance. Safety Reminders: To promote safe sharing practices, Snapchat will remind users who have opted to share their location with all friends to review their settings, particularly when adding new friends outside their usual circle.

Snapchat emphasizes that location sharing is always off by default and can only be shared with approved friends. The new features are designed to balance privacy with safety, helping families stay informed and secure while navigating their daily routines.

The new Snapchat Family Center updates will roll out in the coming weeks. Snapchat is also encouraging user feedback to refine and enhance the experience further.