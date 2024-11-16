realme has announced the pre-booking schedule for its highly anticipated realme GT7 Pro smartphone. Starting 18th November 2024 at 12 PM, customers can pre-book the device via Amazon.in and offline channels. For those waiting to order directly from realme.com/in, pre-bookings will open at 1:00 PM on 26th November, immediately following the official India launch at 12 PM on the same day.
realme GT7 Pro Pre-Booking Offers
realme is offering exclusive benefits for those who pre-book the realme GT7 Pro
- Online Pre-Booking (Amazon.in and realme.com/in):
- Pay ₹1,000 to reserve the device.
- Enjoy a ₹3,000 bank discount.
- 12-month no-cost EMI option.
- 1-year screen damage insurance and an additional 1-year extended warranty.
- Offline Pre-Booking:
- Pay ₹2,000 to reserve the device.
- Avail a ₹3,000 bank discount.
- Up to 24-month EMI plans.
- Receive 1-year screen damage insurance and an additional 1-year extended warranty.
realme GT7 Pro Key Features
The realme GT7 Pro comes packed with top-notch features and cutting-edge technology:
Stay tuned for more details of the realme GT7 Pro as the smartphone gets closer to the launch which is on 26th November 2024 at 12 PM.