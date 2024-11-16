realme has announced the pre-booking schedule for its highly anticipated realme GT7 Pro smartphone. Starting 18th November 2024 at 12 PM, customers can pre-book the device via Amazon.in and offline channels. For those waiting to order directly from realme.com/in, pre-bookings will open at 1:00 PM on 26th November, immediately following the official India launch at 12 PM on the same day.

realme GT7 Pro Pre-Booking Offers

realme is offering exclusive benefits for those who pre-book the realme GT7 Pro