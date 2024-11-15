As the OPPO Find X8 series gears up for its India launch next week, the company has shared additional details on the smartphone’s design, durability, and battery performance. A few days ago, OPPO officially announced the launch of the OPPO Find X8 Series in India on 21st November in a global debut in Bali, Indonesia. Following its initial release in China, the flagship series, which includes the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro, will bring an array of advanced features aimed at elevating the smartphone experience. OPPO’s new ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, will debut alongside the launch of the OPPO Find X8 Series in the country.

The OPPO Find X8 series introduces an ‘Infinite View Display’ with ultra-thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience. OPPO has focused on achieving a slim and lightweight build, making the Find X8 lineup one of the sleekest in its category. The new ‘Cosmos Ring Camera Design’ positions lenses symmetrically, including two telephoto cameras in the Find X8 Pro, leveraging a ‘Triple Prism Design’ and periscope lens technology to offer DSLR-quality zoom without compromising sensor size or image clarity.

OPPO emphasizes durability with Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back, making the phones resilient to scratches and drops. The ‘Armour Shield Design’ further enhances strength, and the devices come with IP68 and IP69 certifications, allowing them to withstand high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C.

The Find X8 series features innovative ‘Silicon Carbide battery technology’ which offers a high energy density while keeping the devices lightweight. With a 5,630 mAh battery in the OPPO Find X8 and a larger 5,910 mAh in the OPPO Find X8 Pro, the series supports long-lasting use. Fast charging capabilities include 80W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, allowing for quick power-ups.

Under the hood, the series runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, delivering powerful performance and enhanced efficiency. With an advanced NPU, the phones support Generative AI functions like Intelligent Note-Taking and Document Summarization, which are designed to boost productivity on the go.

The OPPO Find X8 series will be available on Flipkart and the OPPO India online store. The Pre-Reserve Pass, priced at ₹999, grants early buyers access to a special OPPO Gift Box. Pre-reservations for the series are already live, and fans can grab an exclusive Pre-Reserve Pass that includes an OPPO Gift Box valued at ₹13,847. Buyers with the pass can claim an OPPO Gift Box worth ₹13,847, which includes the OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds, an 80W SuperVOOC Car Charger, and a Type-C VOOC cable. This can be redeemed from 21st November to 3rd December.