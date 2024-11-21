vivo India has expanded its Y-series lineup with the launch of the vivo Y300 5G, a mid-range smartphone offering a premium experience and endorsed by brand ambassador Suhana Khan. Key highlights include a 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display, 80W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 camera, 32 MP selfie camera, AI Aura Light Portrait, and more.

The vivo Y300 5G is the company’s latest smartphone under the vivo Y Series featuring an IP64 dust and splash resistant Titanium-inspired design available in three colors – Titanium Silver for a high-end metallic finish, Phantom Purple with a dynamic gradient, and Emerald Green for an elegant, nature-inspired look. The vivo Y300 5G is as slim as 7.79mm (Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green) or 7.95mm (Titanium Silver).

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, a vibrant color gamut that covers 100% DCI-P3, and wet touch technology for usability even in light rains. Cameras include a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with a secondary 2 MP portrait camera both aided by AI Aura Light and dual LED flash while the front offers a 32 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM +8 GB virtual RAM, and up to 256 GB storage with microSD card support of up to 1 TB. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging that can be charged up to 45% in just 15 minutes.

The vivo Y300 5G runs on vivo’s Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo Speakers, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou.

vivo Y300 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, Titanium-inspired design, IP64 dust and spash resistance, 7.79mm slim (Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green) or 7.95mm slim (Titanium Silver), 188g grams weight (Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green) or 190g weight (Titanium Silver)

6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, Titanium-inspired design, IP64 dust and spash resistance, 7.79mm slim (Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green) or 7.95mm slim (Titanium Silver), 188g grams weight (Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green) or 190g weight (Titanium Silver) Software & Updates: FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14

FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 613 Graphics

Adreno 613 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (SIM2 hybrid slot)

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB (SIM2 hybrid slot) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main + 2 MP portrait),AI Aura Light Portrait, dual LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main + 2 MP portrait),AI Aura Light Portrait, dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.45

32 MP f/2.45 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM (Hybrid), VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM (Hybrid), VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 45% in 15 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 45% in 15 minutes Colors: Phantom Purple, Emerald Green, Titanium Silver

The price for the vivo Y300 5G starts at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 26th November 2024 on vivo’s official website, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline stores with pre-orders starting today i.e. 21st November 2024.

The launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant cashback or EMI options starting at just ₹43 per day, and vivo TWS 3e earbuds available at a discounted price of ₹1,499. The offers are valid from 21st November 2024 to 30th November 2024.

vivo Y300 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 26th November 2024 on vivo’s official website, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline stores, pre-orders start today i.e. 21st November 2024

26th November 2024 on vivo’s official website, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline stores, pre-orders start today i.e. 21st November 2024 Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant cashback or EMI options starting at just ₹43 per day, and vivo TWS 3e earbuds available at a discounted price of ₹1,499, offers are valid from 21st November 2024 to 30th November 2024.

Get vivo Y300 5G on vivo.com/in